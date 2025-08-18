Two Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Varieties Earn Ribbons at SAF’s 2025 Outstanding Varieties Competition

We are pleased to announce that Alexandra Farms won two awards in the Cut Garden Rose category at this year’s Society of American Florists’ (SAF) Outstanding Varieties Competition! The competition was part of the 140th annual SAF convention, held this week in Phoenix.



Each year, a team of judges evaluates floral entries on the following criteria: color and commercial appeal, stem and foliage, bloom shape, bloom size, and overall quality and presentation. Recognition in the competition carries weight with buyers and a sense of reward for everyone at our farm in Colombia. We’re honored to be awarded ribbons in this year’s competition!



Garden Romance

Garden Romance was awarded a Blue Ribbon. Voluptuous and seductive, this cabbage-shaped bloom is composed of bountiful, delicately folded scarlet petals. With the power of her mesmerizing color and style, this German-bred variety emotes the feelings of a fairytale garden rendezvous.



Phoebe

Phoebe (AUSCP17960) was awarded a Red Ribbon. Phoebe is a vision of quiet beauty. As she blossoms, she confidently reveals a radiant rosette of richly colored flamingo-pink petals. A warm coral hue glows at her center before the color gently transitions from apricot orange to a soft, natural pink. Petite but strong, Phoebe delivers a captivating performance. Her light fragrance is fruity and floral, infused with soft violet notes and a touch of red apple.



ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms, located in the Andes mountains of Colombia, is a family-owned boutique grower of fresh-cut garden roses. Since 2005, we have been dedicated to producing flowers with the best appearance and performance possible while keeping up with demand and trends. Our collections include nearly 80 unique and popular flower varieties with special shapes, colors and fragrances. Alexandra Farms is committed to social and environmental best practices, and we are certified by Florverde Sustainable Flowers, One Carbon World, and the Business Alliance for Secure Commerce. Our long-lasting, award-winning flowers are available year-round through floral wholesalers worldwide.