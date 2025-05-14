“There’s so many amazing florists in New Orleans. If we’re the first florist that puts a clause in our contract about raising prices due to tariffs, we might not get the business,” says Jacqui Roche, co-owner of Cry Baby Floral.

Jacqui Roche is a wedding and events florist and co-owner of Cry Baby Floral in New Orleans, Louisiana. The price of flowers and other items in the wedding supply chain are subject to on-and-off tariffs.

“Roses, which come from South America, they used to cost maybe around $1.50 apiece. Now, I’m looking around and they’re like $1.75, $2 a stem … we’re buying hundreds of them, and so it really starts to add up,” Roche said.

Frontpage photo: © Elita Vellekoop | FloralDaily.com