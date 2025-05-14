Althea Wiles, Northwest Arkansas floral designer and creative director of Rose of Sharon Floral Design Studio, participated in the 2025 Art in Bloom exhibit at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for the sixth year. As one of the featured florists selected for this annual celebration of art and nature, Wiles created a floral interpretation displayed in the museum’s Garrison Lobby from May 23-26, 2025.

This year, Wiles drew inspiration from “The Flowers Personified” by J.J. Grandville, an illustration that perfectly married her twin passions of reading and floristry. The designer created her signature “floral ladies” using a sophisticated palette of hot pink anemone, various shades of pink ranunculus, and an artful collection of dianthus varieties including Green Trick dianthus, Sweet William, standard carnations, and miniature carnations.

“Grandville’s books of anthropomorphized plants and flowers spoke directly to my passions of reading and floristry,” Wiles explains. “Art in Bloom at Crystal Bridges is one of my favorite events of the year because designers are invited to create floral interpretations of artworks displayed in the museum. It’s this beautiful intersection of fine art, botanical artistry, and community celebration.”

Beyond her featured installation, Wiles expanded her involvement in the 2025 Art in Bloom programming by serving multiple roles within the event. As an official Florist Liaison, she assisted with the event by answering floral-related questions for the Crystal Bridges team. Additionally, she taught floral design classes as part of the Art in Bloom educational programming, including the popular “Floral Design FUNdamentals” workshop on May 24, where participants created vase arrangements inspired by Clara Driscoll’s Wisteria Table Lamp. Wiles also hosted a floral popup featuring coordinating flowers as part of the Art in Bloom weekend festivities.

The Art in Bloom exhibit invited visitors to experience the museum as it came alive with breathtaking floral installations inside the galleries, lobbies and vibrant outdoor displays throughout the trails. From May 23-27, guests explored stunning floral designs inspired by indoor artworks, while outdoor installations remained on view until June 8 in celebration of Garden Week.

With over 30 years of experience in the floral industry, Wiles has become a respected fixture in the Art in Bloom exhibition. Her previous works have drawn inspiration from iconic pieces in the museum’s collection, including Dale Chihuly’s Azure Icicle Chandelier and Karen LaMonte’s Dress Impression with Wrinkled Cowl. Each year, she brings fresh creative interpretations that elevate the relationship between flowers and fine art.

The 2025 Art in Bloom exhibit featured both established and emerging floral artists creating installations inspired by works from Crystal Bridges’ renowned collection of American art. The celebration highlighted texture, color, shape, and beauty while bringing the museum and surrounding trails to life through the artful marriage of floristry and fine art.

Rose of Sharon

https://roseofsharon-eventflorist.com/