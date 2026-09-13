Following this year’s IFPA conference, a free flower giveaway will take place at Pointe Orlando on Friday, October 16, creating a community-centered activation designed to reach the public during peak evening foot traffic. The public giveaway is expected to begin between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. and will continue until all flowers have been distributed.

The event will give flowers from the IFPA conference a second life by turning them into free bouquets for the public. That Flower Feeling is seeking to create a joyful, high-visibility experience at Pointe Orlando while encouraging community engagement through a simple act of giving.

Volunteers are urgently needed to help make the event possible. Critical volunteer roles include transporting flowers from the IFPA conference, unloading flowers at the venue, assisting with bouquet making, and distributing bouquets to the public for free.

Volunteer support will begin at 5:30 p.m., ahead of the public activation. Supplies and hydration will be provided for volunteers assisting with the outdoor setup and giveaway.

“This flower giveaway is an opportunity to share the beauty and positive impact of flowers with the Orlando community while giving these blooms a meaningful second life,” said Joe Don Zetzsche, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. “We are grateful for the volunteers who will help us move, prepare, and distribute bouquets so that more people can experience the joy flowers bring.”

Event Details:

What: Free Flower Giveaway

When: Friday, October 16, 2026

Volunteer start time: 5:30 p.m.

Public activation: Begins between 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. and continues until flowers run out

Where: Pointe Orlando (9101 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819)

Volunteer form: Here

Volunteer Needs:

Transporting flowers from the IFPA conference to Pointe Orlando

Unloading flowers and event materials

Assisting with bouquet making

Distributing free bouquets to the public

That Flower Feeling extends sincere thanks to IFPA and Pointe Orlando for helping make this community activation possible — to IFPA for making the flowers available and partnering in the effort, and to Pointe Orlando for providing a welcoming, high-traffic space where the public can gather and enjoy the giveaway.

To sign up to volunteer, contact Madison Greene at madison@thatflowerfeeling.org or fill out this form: Volunteer Here

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a 501(c)(6) collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. Through its Just Add Flowers campaign, the organization is dedicated to create a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the emotional and wellness benefits they bring to everyday moments.