When customers walk into a flower shop—or visit one online—they aren’t necessarily analyzing every detail. They’re looking for something that catches their eye, creates a feeling and helps them imagine bringing that feeling home.

In a recent inspirational feature from Your Florist Inspirational Ideas, the focus turns to two powerful parts of the customer experience: understanding what customers actually notice and using storytelling to help sell flowers.

It’s More Than the Flowers

Beautiful flowers are obviously important, but customers experience a flower shop as a whole.

They notice the atmosphere. They notice how arrangements are presented. They notice photography, colors, packaging and even the way products are described.

Most importantly, they notice whether something makes them feel something.

A bouquet isn’t simply a collection of stems. To one customer, it might be a birthday surprise. To another, it could be a thank-you, an anniversary gesture or a way to brighten an ordinary Tuesday.

That emotional connection can be much more memorable than a list of flower varieties.

Give the Flowers a Story

This is where storytelling becomes such a useful sales tool.

Instead of simply describing an arrangement as a collection of roses, foliage and seasonal flowers, consider giving customers a reason to imagine it in their own lives.

Is it inspired by a summer garden? Designed to feel like a walk through the countryside? Created around the season’s most beautiful locally grown flowers? Intended to bring a little sunshine to someone’s day?

The story gives the customer something to connect with.

And when customers can picture the why behind a design, they may be more likely to see it as something worth purchasing rather than simply another product on a shelf.

Sell the Feeling, Not Just the Stems

Flower shops have an advantage that many retailers don’t: flowers already carry emotion.

They’re connected to celebrations, milestones, romance, sympathy, friendship and everyday joy.

Storytelling simply helps bring those emotions to the surface.

A photograph of a bouquet might catch someone’s attention, but a thoughtful description can help them imagine handing it to their mother, placing it on their dining table or surprising a friend.

That’s a powerful shift—from “Here’s a bouquet” to “Here’s what this bouquet could mean.”

What Customers Remember

For florists, this doesn’t mean every arrangement needs an elaborate backstory.

Sometimes a few simple words are enough.

Talk about what inspired the design. Highlight an unusual flower. Share something about the season. Explain why certain colors were combined. Introduce the grower behind a favorite bloom.

These small details give customers another reason to stop, look and remember.

And ultimately, that may be the biggest lesson: people don’t just buy flowers—they buy the feeling those flowers create.

When a flower shop combines beautiful designs with stories that make customers feel something, the flowers can become much easier to sell.

Image by Vecteezy

Time to get thinking about the holidays, check out these books for all the seasons: