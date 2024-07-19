August 2024 | Vol 215 No 8
Welcome to the August 2024 issue of Florists’ Review! As always, we strive to provide our readers with the latest trends and insights in the world of floristry.
In This Issue:
- Floral Gifts for Selling and Gifting This Holiday Season
- How to Build Partnerships with Photographers
- Florist Spotlight: The Flowerslinger
- Breaking the Glass Ceiling of Corporate Flower Contracts
- Back-to-School Opportunities
- AIFD’s 2024 National Symposium
- Winter Holidays 2024
- Which AI to Use and Why
- Add-ons for Sales Success
- 10 Steps for Boosting Your Holiday Sales Via Social Media
- Creative Tutorials
- Coming Events and More!
68 pages packed full of floral education and business insights.
