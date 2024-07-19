August 2024 | Vol 215 No 8

We are now offering our digital edition for $4.95 and our print editions for $11.95

Welcome to the August 2024 issue of Florists’ Review! As always, we strive to provide our readers with the latest trends and insights in the world of floristry.

In This Issue: Floral Gifts for Selling and Gifting This Holiday Season

How to Build Partnerships with Photographers

Florist Spotlight: The Flowerslinger

Breaking the Glass Ceiling of Corporate Flower Contracts

Back-to-School Opportunities

AIFD’s 2024 National Symposium

Winter Holidays 2024

Which AI to Use and Why

Add-ons for Sales Success

10 Steps for Boosting Your Holiday Sales Via Social Media

Creative Tutorials

Coming Events and More! 68 pages packed full of floral education and business insights.

To purchase a copy of our digital edition for $4.95 please click here