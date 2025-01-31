February 2025 | Vol 216 No 2

We are now offering our digital edition for $4.95 and our print editions for $11.95

Welcome to our new edition of Florists’ Review! As always, we strive to provide our readers with the latest trends and insights in the world of floristry. 

In This Issue:

  • 26th Annual Picture Perfect Wedding Winners
  • Prom Season: A Blooming Opportunity
  • Ceremony Floral Trends
  • Marketing International Women’s Day
  • The Growth of Multi-day Events
  • How to Obtain Business Funding
  • Creative Tutorials and more!

Each issue is full of floral education and business insights to help grow your business.

To purchase a copy of our print edition for $11.95, please click here.

To purchase a copy of our digital edition for $4.95 please click here