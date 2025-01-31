February 2025 | Vol 216 No 2
We are now offering our digital edition for $4.95 and our print editions for $11.95
Welcome to our new edition of Florists’ Review! As always, we strive to provide our readers with the latest trends and insights in the world of floristry.
In This Issue:
- 26th Annual Picture Perfect Wedding Winners
- Prom Season: A Blooming Opportunity
- Ceremony Floral Trends
- Marketing International Women’s Day
- The Growth of Multi-day Events
- How to Obtain Business Funding
- Creative Tutorials and more!
Each issue is full of floral education and business insights to help grow your business.
To purchase a copy of our print edition for $11.95, please click here.
To purchase a copy of our digital edition for $4.95 please click here