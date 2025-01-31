By Nita Robertson, AIFD

Sponsored by Alexandra Farms and Fitz Design

For 26 years, florists have enthusiastically shared photos of their work for our annual “Picture Perfect Weddings Contest.” Each year, we are captivated by breathtaking designs that transform weddings into unforgettable experiences. From grand installations to intimate details, these entries showcase the heart and creativity of floral design at its finest. This year was no exception, with more than 110 submissions showcasing an array of stunning wedding flowers that graced wedding ceremonies and receptions in 2024.

This highly anticipated event celebrates the artistry, innovation and passion of the floral industry’s most talented professionals. We’re honored to highlight your exceptional work and share the inspiration that elevates our industry. Let’s celebrate the beauty, stories and artistry that make wedding flowers truly picture-perfect.

Florists contributed photos of their finest wedding floral creations from 2024 across various categories, including:

• Bouquets

• Ceremony Décor

• Reception Décor

• Flower Installation

• Wearable Flowers (including corsages, boutonnières, hairpieces/headpieces, flower jewelry and more)

Our panel of judges meticulously selected their favorite designs in each category. The winning designs are showcased within these pages and on our website, FloristsReview.com. We extend our gratitude to all the talented designers who participated and offer hearty congratulations to all the deserving winners!

The winner of the “Best Overall Wedding” category will receive 240 stems of exquisite garden roses from Alexandra Farms and a feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review. The first-, second- and third-place winners of the “Wearable Flowers” category will receive a collection of products from Fitz Design.

Winners

Best Overall Wedding Emily Lin Love Blooms Alexandria, Virginia @LoveBloomsDC Photo Credit:Manda Weaver Emily will receive 240 stems of exquisite garden roses from Alexandra Farms and a future feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.

Best Wearable Flowers

The winner will receive a collection of products from Fitz Design valued at $350.

Congratulations to Anne Thorne of Thorne Floral, located in Kansas City

The second-place winner will receive a collection of products from Fitz Design valued at $150.

Congratulations to Michelle Lane from Something’s Blooming, located in West Hills, California

The third-place winner will receive a collection of products from Fitz Design valued at $100.

Congratulations to Toni Sicola from Tangled Sage Event Artistry in Moab, Utah.

Best Bouquets

Carley Watts Sweet Stems and Co Washoe Valley, Nv @Sweetstemsandco_ Emma Wynn Paul Photography Runner ups Jennifer Wilson-Wilson Plant Co. @wilsonplantco Photos: Luke Story @lukestoryvisuals Anne Thorne-Thorne Floral @thorne.floral Cassidy Drury Photography Amy Hall-Botanical Floristry @BotanicalFloristry

Best Ceremony Décor

Jen Turriff The Local Petaler St. Charles, IL @thelocalpetaler Photography by Bailey Anselme Bailey Creative Co @baileycreativeco

Best Reception Décor

Chloe Kweon A la Chloe Mercer Island, WA @alachloe Photo credit: Michellia Fine Imagery What I love most about wedding florals is their ability to transform a space and set the tone for the entire event. Flowers have a unique way of creating atmosphere, whether it’s a whimsical garden feel, an opulent luxurious ambiance, or a minimalist artistic statement. It’s magical to see a space come alive through floral design.

Best Flower Installation

Brittany Murray-The Flowerslinger Fayetteville, AR @THEFLOWERSLINGER Photo credit @theflowerslinger Ashley Drago-Damselfly Designs @damselfly.designs Joseph Lin Photography instagram @joelinny Katya Hutter-Katya Hutter Floral Design @katyahutterfloraldesign Alexandra Vonk- photo credit

The Flowerslinger The Flowerslinger

Honorable Mentions