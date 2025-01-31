By Nita Robertson, AIFD
Sponsored by Alexandra Farms and Fitz Design
For 26 years, florists have enthusiastically shared photos of their work for our annual “Picture Perfect Weddings Contest.” Each year, we are captivated by breathtaking designs that transform weddings into unforgettable experiences. From grand installations to intimate details, these entries showcase the heart and creativity of floral design at its finest. This year was no exception, with more than 110 submissions showcasing an array of stunning wedding flowers that graced wedding ceremonies and receptions in 2024.
This highly anticipated event celebrates the artistry, innovation and passion of the floral industry’s most talented professionals. We’re honored to highlight your exceptional work and share the inspiration that elevates our industry. Let’s celebrate the beauty, stories and artistry that make wedding flowers truly picture-perfect.
Florists contributed photos of their finest wedding floral creations from 2024 across various categories, including:
• Bouquets
• Ceremony Décor
• Reception Décor
• Flower Installation
• Wearable Flowers (including corsages, boutonnières, hairpieces/headpieces, flower jewelry and more)
Our panel of judges meticulously selected their favorite designs in each category. The winning designs are showcased within these pages and on our website, FloristsReview.com. We extend our gratitude to all the talented designers who participated and offer hearty congratulations to all the deserving winners!
The winner of the “Best Overall Wedding” category will receive 240 stems of exquisite garden roses from Alexandra Farms and a feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review. The first-, second- and third-place winners of the “Wearable Flowers” category will receive a collection of products from Fitz Design.
Winners
Best Overall Wedding
Emily Lin
Love Blooms
Alexandria, Virginia
@LoveBloomsDC
Photo Credit:Manda Weaver
Emily will receive 240 stems of exquisite garden roses from Alexandra Farms and a future feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review.
Best Wearable Flowers
The winner will receive a collection of products from Fitz Design valued at $350.
Congratulations to Anne Thorne of Thorne Floral, located in Kansas City
The second-place winner will receive a collection of products from Fitz Design valued at $150.
Congratulations to Michelle Lane from Something’s Blooming, located in West Hills, California
The third-place winner will receive a collection of products from Fitz Design valued at $100.
Congratulations to Toni Sicola from Tangled Sage Event Artistry in Moab, Utah.
Best Bouquets
Carley Watts
Sweet Stems and Co
Washoe Valley, Nv
@Sweetstemsandco_
Emma Wynn Paul Photography
Runner ups
Jennifer Wilson-Wilson Plant Co.
@wilsonplantco
Photos: Luke Story @lukestoryvisuals
Anne Thorne-Thorne Floral
@thorne.floral
Cassidy Drury Photography
Amy Hall-Botanical Floristry
@BotanicalFloristry
Best Ceremony Décor
Jen Turriff
The Local Petaler
St. Charles, IL
@thelocalpetaler
Photography by Bailey Anselme
Bailey Creative Co
@baileycreativeco
Best Reception Décor
Chloe Kweon
A la Chloe
Mercer Island, WA
@alachloe
Photo credit: Michellia Fine Imagery
What I love most about wedding florals is their ability to transform a space and set the tone for the entire event. Flowers have a unique way of creating atmosphere, whether it’s a whimsical garden feel, an opulent luxurious ambiance, or a minimalist artistic statement. It’s magical to see a space come alive through floral design.
Best Flower Installation
Brittany Murray-The Flowerslinger
Fayetteville, AR
@THEFLOWERSLINGER
Photo credit @theflowerslinger
Ashley Drago-Damselfly Designs
@damselfly.designs
Joseph Lin Photography
instagram @joelinny
Katya Hutter-Katya Hutter Floral Design
@katyahutterfloraldesign
Alexandra Vonk- photo credit