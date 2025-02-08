From artisanal glass crafted with cutting-edge techniques to a sophisticated take on the popular fruit trend, discover the must-know wholesale home decor design trends featured in the 2025 Home Collection from Accent Decor.

2025 Home Decor Trends to Watch For

Interior design is constantly evolving with fresh products and trends. From artisanal glass crafted with cutting-edge techniques to a sophisticated take on the popular fruit trend, discover the must-know wholesale home decor design trends featured in our 2025 Home Collection.



The world of interiors is constantly evolving, with designers and tastemakers drawing inspiration from a mix of innovative concepts and materials. As we look ahead to 2025, our Product Development team expects to see a fresh take on rich colors, interesting glass, striking stoneware and the integration of playful fruits and vegetables shaping the spaces around us. We went straight to the expert, Natasha Pantelides, Vice President of Design at Accent Decor, to get her take on some of the latest home decor design trends reflected in our new 2025 Home Collection, and how to incorporate them.



Rich, Deep Colors

Rich, bright colors are making a bold comeback in interiors, marking a shift from minimalist, neutral palettes toward vibrant environments. This trend embraces deep, saturated hues that infuse spaces with personality and a fresh pop of color. When paired with contrasting neutrals of ivory, coral, sand and softer tones, a balanced look naturally emerges.



The latest home collection features patterned decorative vases and color drenched vessels in rich purple tones, bold greens, sepia browns, and ochre mustards. “The unique reactive glazes mix multiple colors which pull the collection together. The bold colored capsule collection featuring hues in just the right shades are unexpected and artful, but also easy to pair with other products,” explained Pantelides.



Versatility runs throughout the home accents collection, with each item beautifully suited to contain styled branches or stems.

Refined and Stylish Fruits & Vegetables

The fresh and vibrant trend of fruit and vegetable motifs has made its way into home decor, infusing spaces with joy and a refreshing ambiance. Moving beyond the menu, these motifs offer a playful yet stylish touch to interiors. Our expanded collection now includes lemons and avocados, complementing our existing citrus assortment. This season’s color palette ranges from matte hues to cheerful brights, catering to every mood.



“Fruits and veggies are a decor trend we love,” shared Pantelides. “We offer an artful interpretation, incorporating unique reactive glazes and metal finishes. It’s a trend that continues to evolve—there’s endless fun in experimenting with these products, whether paired with flowers or as whimsical decorative accents.”



Dimensional, handcrafted bowls, decorative vases, and pots elevate the artistry of this typically youthful trend, thanks to intricate and hand-applied elements and a sophisticated take on playful theme.

Transformative Stone

Sourcing a striking decorative object that feels both discovered and visually impactful is a constant pursuit for dedicated interior designers. A unique stone piece, with its elegant sleekness, has the power to elevate any space. “This season, we’re introducing sculptural shapes in a variety of stone types,” shared Pantelides. “These pieces beautifully complement the unique glazes and finishes in our ceramic products. Each one is truly one of a kind, and their interesting texture and weight set them apart.”

Unique shaped candleholders, vases and pedestals offer character and unique personality, serving as the perfect finishing touches on console tables, cozy kitchen corners and beyond.



Unexpected Glass

Eye-catching glassware can transform any space or table, and we’re no strangers to artisanal glass that adds character. In partnership with our team of global artisans, we’ve pushed the boundaries of design, offering a modern, fresh way to integrate this long-standing material into home decor.



“Our newest glass pieces were created with new, innovative techniques and applications that revolutionized glass production, transforming surfaces to resemble stone. Some of our latest glass products feature unexpected patterns, elevating each piece into a true work of art—not just a functional container. The craftsmanship is unparalleled, with tactile surfaces and unique textures that bear the artisan’s handwork.”

To shop Accent Decor’s wholesale decor and wholesale home accents including all new and flower, plant and home products, visit accentdecor.com. To connect with Accent Decor in-person at our High Point, Atlanta and Las Vegas showrooms, note our show schedule.



