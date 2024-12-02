December 2024 | Vol 215 No 12

We are now offering our digital edition for $4.95 and our print editions for $11.95

Welcome to our new edition of Florists’ Review! As always, we strive to provide our readers with the latest trends and insights in the world of floristry. 

In This Issue:

  • 2024 “Readers’ Choice Awards”
  • Valentine’s Day Success Guide
  • The Value of Vessels
  • Customer Service vs Customer Experience
  • Balloon Industry Trends
  • Creative Tutorials and more!

Each issue is full of floral education and business insights to help grow your business.

To purchase a copy of our digital edition for $4.95 please click here

To purchase a copy of our print edition for $11.95, please click here.