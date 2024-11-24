A look at the trend-setting florists on the continent down under—and their floral design aesthetics

By Tonneli Grüetter

Move over demure pastels and mindful greenery; Australia’s flower scene is having a major moment, and it’s anything but subtle. Down under, a floral design revolution has been gaining energy with an exuberance too powerful to ignore. These boundary pushing florists on these pages have caught our eyes with their bold colorways, sparse greenery, and a deep love for native blooms that are as other-worldly as they are breathtaking. If you haven’t yet been keeping up with Australia’s floral trends, buckle up—because florists from down under, from coast to coast, Perth to Melbourne and everywhere in between, are shaking things up, and you won’t want to look away.

To those who may find themselves new to the concept of Australian-style flowers and floral design, you may be asking yourself, “What defines the most distinctive elements of Australian floral design?” Standing in stark contrast to the earthy palettes that have dominated the last decade of consumer flower trends in the Northern Hemisphere, Aussies have chosen a markedly different path, one emblazoned by the unapologetic use of vibrant palettes. Australian florists are taking the color wheel for a spin and identifying with dramatic combinations that feel fresh and fearless. Think deep magentas, fiery oranges and sun-soaked yellows all coming together in wild, untamed arrangements—true explosions of color. Admittedly standing in contrast to my own design approach that follows the old adage of greening designs first with a cultish loyalty, floral designers in the Southern Hemisphere seem to have subscribed to obsession all their own marked by sparse and, often, entirely absent greenery. To many a modern Australian floral designer, it’s all about letting the flowers do the talking, allowing each bloom to shine without being drowned in foliage.

Speaking of standout blooms, it would be an unthinkable crime to speak of flowers down under without shing a spotlight on Australia’s native flowers: kangaroo paws (Anigozanthos), with their playful, fuzzy texture; star-shaped flannel flowers (Actinotis), which can be foraged roadside; and Banksia, which display sculptural elegance, have all become absolute must-haves. These native stunners not only add dimension but also bring a uniquely Australian vibe to any arrangement. It’s a refreshing shift from the typical hot-house heavy designs seen globally.

However, don’t think that Aussie florists have abandoned roses altogether. Few sights are more recognizably Australian than long-stemmed, reflexed-petaled roses. These showstopping blooms are key ingredients for those looking to make serious design statements. Nimble designers across the country have mastered their technique and honed a list of ideally suited rose varieties that make it possible for their large, open blooms to take center stage. Although this trend is relatively uncommon in the U.S., Australian designers have widely adopted it, resulting in powerful designs anchored by dramatic and almost sculptural roses.

To fully understand Australian design trends, it is important to take into account that Australia is a big country—like really big: 3.3 million square miles to be exact, only slightly smaller than the continental U.S. So, it should come as no surprise, of course, that Australia’s vast geography has a huge influence on these trends. In tropical regions like Queensland, in the northeast, florists lean into lush, exotic flowers that thrive in the heat—think orchids and vibrant tropicals—while cooler regions like New South Wales and Victoria, both in the southeast, embrace seasonal flowers, often pulling from what’s blooming in the fields of local farms. Meanwhile, over in Western Australia—the entire western one-third of the country—the rugged landscape inspires floral designers to showcase the wild, native blooms that are unique to the area. Regionality isn’t just a factor; it’s the driving force behind Australia’s thriving floral identity.

As if that wasn’t compelling enough, the unique experience of Australian floral designers still has one major curve ball you’ll need to consider: seasonality. To the perspective of those in the Northern Hemisphere, Australia’s seasons turn traditional flower availability upside down. While we in North America and Europe are now bracing for chilly winters, the creative trailblazers of Australia are currently basking in the glory of late-spring/early-summer. While we set our sights on evergreens and hellebores, florists in Sydney are working with a completely different set of blooms when the holidays roll around. Picture this: festive celebrations in December—which is the first month of summer in Australia—decorated with bright, sun-kissed Dahlia and marigold blooms that make wreaths and garlands feel like they’ve been designed for a beachside barbecue.

In a world where trends often feel globally homogeneous, Australia’s florists are carving out something entirely new—blurring the lines between structured elegance and raw, natural beauty. By embracing native blooms, pushing color boundaries, and rethinking how greenery is used (or not used), they’re setting a bold new standard for the global floriculture industry. In this article, we share the work of and design philosophies guiding designers across Australia, daring the world to follow their lead.

BEIJA FLOR Maria Okwa Darwin, Northern Territory (North-central to mid-central Australia)

In the heart of Australia’s tropical savannah, on the northern coast of the Northern Territory, lies the state’s capital city of Darwin. In this harbor municipality, where winter never visits and the sun is as bold as the blooms, you’ll find Beija Flor, a destination flower studio that hums with creativity and color. The name itself, Beija Flor—Portuguese for “hummingbird,” or, literally, “the little bird that kisses flowers”—captures the essence of this unique floral haven. Inspired by a love for travel and the tropical lifestyle, the studio embodies the joyful energy of both its namesake and its vibrant surroundings.

Floral design: Beija Flor

Photography: Erin Neale Floral design: Beija Flor

Photography: Emma Macaulay

Located in Coconut Grove, a lively hub in Darwin’s light industrial area, Beija Flor is part of a diverse and close-knit community. Here, florists share the neighborhood with bustling cafés, craft breweries and bike repair shops, drawing in curious locals and visitors alike. Open seven days a week, Beija Flor is more than just a florist—it’s a welcoming space where creativity thrives and customers can wander in to witness botanical magic happening in real time. To venture into this outpost and leave without one of the studio’s hand-tied bouquets of fresh tropical blooms is unthinkable.

The studio’s design philosophy is as rich and varied as the landscape itself. Being in the remote northern reaches of Australia, Darwin offers a distinctive palette, and the designers at Beija Flor has learned to paint with it beautifully. “We love using native Australian flowers and tropical blooms to craft fresh, vibrant arrangements,” says Beija Flor owner and creative director Maria Okwa. From the earthy tones of the outback to the playful colors of the tropical surroundings, each design feels deeply rooted in nature yet full of personality and life. Whether working with the raw beauty of Banksia and kangaroo paws or the lush, exotic hues of gingers (Alpinia) and Curcuma (turmeric), the studio’s arrangements reflect the natural world in all its wonder.

November is a particularly exciting time in Darwin. While much of Australia is anticipating peony season, the Top End, as locals call northern Australia, is preparing for the rainy season—a time when the tropical flora bursts into life. Red and shell gingers (Alpinia), torch gingers (Etlingera), Heliconia rostrata (hanging lobster claws), Banksia, and Leucospermum (pin cushions) flourish, and after the first monsoon downpours, Curcuma appears in abundance. These bright tropical flowers reflect Beija Flor’s deep connection to its environment, and the staff embraces the season with open arms, letting the local flora dictate their designs.

When asked what makes Australian floral design so unique, Okwa points to the wild, untamed beauty of native flowers. “We have access to some of the most unique native flowers in the world,” she explains, describing how these flowers add a raw, natural quality to her work.

Australian florists have a gift for creating designs that feel effortless and grounded, much like the landscapes that inspire them. There’s an authenticity to their work that reflects Australia’s deep connection to nature.

Floristry in Darwin, however, isn’t without its challenges. Unlike studios in other regions and states, Beija Flor is quite isolated from the traditional wholesale system. Being so far from major flower markets, sourcing fresh blooms requires meticulous planning and a tight network of suppliers. Okwa has had to become a logistical wizard, ensuring the freshest flowers reach her studio, no matter the distance. Darwin’s climate also brings its own set of considerations. With most weddings and events held outdoors during the dry season, from May to September, the studio’s designers often find themselves setting up in the heat, racing against the clock to create breathtaking displays just in time for sunset. But it’s a challenge they embrace wholeheartedly because, as they say, “There’s nothing quite like seeing those flowers come to life in such a beautiful setting.”

Floral design: Beija Flor

Photography: Courtney Collins

At Beija Flor, every arrangement tells a story—of place, of season, of joyful energy. The designers’ work reflects not only the beauty of flowers but the spirit of the community and landscape they love so dearly. In Darwin, where “the little bird kisses the flowers,” Beija Flor is making sure each bloom gets the attention—and love—it deserves.

POPPY & FERN FLOWER SCHOOL BYRON BAY Jess Connor Ewingsdale (Byron Bay), New South Wales (Southeast Australia) Poppy and Fern

Emma Wise Photography

Tucked away on the farm in the picturesque hinterland of Byron Bay, New South Wales, Poppy & Fern is not just a flower shop—it’s a living, breathing testament to the passion that owner Jess Connor feels for nature’s rhythm. Proof of the thoughtful creativity she harnesses each and every day to bring the sense of rhythm to the forefront of her designs. Founded on the philosophy of letting flowers speak for themselves, this unique flower farm and retail store flourishes under the careful stewardship of Connor, who believes that each bloom deserves its own spotlight.

Poppy & Fern is a multifaceted floral destination in Australia. While it’s retail store has become well known as a destination for flower lovers from near and far to experience fresh-picked beauty straight from the field, behind the scenes, this sweet shop offers much more to those aspiring to learn. The barn, transformed into a floral design school—Flower School Byron Bay—acts as a vibrant classroom where aspiring florists are taught to engage with flowers on a deeper, more sustainable level.

Poppy and Fern Poppy and Fern

Emma Wise Photography

At the core of Poppy & Fern’s design philosophy is a sense of natural harmony and balance. Connor’s approach can best be described as “lush, organic and field-to-vase.” It’s a style that respects the unique seasonality of Australian flowers and relies heavily on what’s thriving in Poppy & Fern’s flower fields. “I let the flowers guide me,” Connor says. “Each one deserves room to shine.”

November, the last month of spring in Australia, turns the farm into a botanical wonderland. While Connor admits that she could never choose a favorite flower (they’re all her “babies”), the garden’s seasonal bounty includes spikey centered Echinacea (coneflowers), bouncing Cosmos, heavily draping Amaranthus, paper daisies (Xerochrysum, a.k.a. strawflowers), and sweet scented garden roses. Toward the end of the month, highly anticipated Dahlia begin their radiant bloom. It’s a time when nature seems almost extravagant, and Poppy & Fern’s designs capture that abundance with an effortless flair.

What makes Australian floral design so distinctive? According to Connor, it’s the diversity of the land itself. With florists spread across such a large and varied country, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to floral design. Climate and local flora differ vastly from region to region, giving Australian florists a rich palette of materials and styles to draw from. For Poppy & Fern, being rooted in the Byron Bay area means staying connected to its specific ecosystem, which in turn feeds the designers’ creative expression.

But Poppy & Fern’s ambitions stretch beyond the design studio. At the heart of the company’s ethos is a commitment to sustainability and education. Connor has noticed a growing demand for locally sourced flowers, and she is passionate about encouraging a new generation of florists to ask more mindful questions. “Flowers aren’t just things that come from a bucket at the wholesaler,” she explains. “They’re living things, grown from the earth.”

It’s this deeper connection to nature that Connor believes will shape the future of floral design, ensuring that artistry and environmental responsibility go hand in hand. A movement, which, fostered by the community, shows no signs of slowing. Native and sustainable flowers have become a driving force in Australian floral trends.

Through Flower School Byron Bay, Connor hopes to cultivate this awareness in her students, teaching them not just the craft of arranging flowers but the importance of sustainable growing practices. For those who are not natural-born growers, the message is still clear: Reconnect with the roots—literally and metaphorically—of the flowers with which you work. Whether you’re admiring Poppy & Fern’s lush arrangements from the perspective of a customer or learning from Connor as a pupil in the barn, the experience is always the same: a celebration of nature in its most authentic, abundant form.

THE FLOWERGIRL Clare Cummings Perth, Western Australia (The western third of the continent)

Perth’s floral powerhouse The Flowergirl is taking Australia’s event design scene to bold new heights—and the global floral community is taking notice. Owner Clare Cummings, “the flowergirl” herself, was even voted for inclusion in Florists’ Review’s inaugural “40 Over 40” corps d’elite, in last month’s issue. With a unique vision rooted in both natural beauty and architectural precision, Cummings and her company are rewriting the rules of event floristry, all while shining a spotlight on the wild and wonderful blooms of Australia.

Based in Western Australia’s laid-back but vibrant Perth—the state’s capital city located on the southwestern coast—The Flowergirl is a studio florist, specializing in large-scale event designs that evoke the stunning, untamed landscapes of the region. “My design principles are always to make the flowers look as natural as possible,” says Cummings. The goal? For her arrangements to feel as if a meadow or wild landscape has sprung up in the middle of the event. And for those occasions that call for a modern, structured aesthetic, The Flowergirl brings an equal mastery of form and outline, creating striking displays where a few flowers take center stage, amplified by their sheer presence en masse. In Cummings’ designs, you will see a density and saturation that screams out to viewers, “Let’s have some fun!”

When pressed to select her favorite flower currently in bloom, Cummings shared one of the studio’s signature blooms with glee: Banksia praemorsa (the cut-leaf Banksia)! The vibrant blooms, which start out as a reddish maroon color and mature to a golden hue, are one of the boldest players in Cummings’ tool kit, a symbol of the studio’s commitment to celebrating Australia’s unique botanical treasures. From kangaroo paws, with their playful curves, to the rich textures of flowering gums (Eucalyptus), the diversity of Australian flora provides a bountiful source of both raw material and inspiration for The Flowergirl’s creativity. In addition to these natives, Cummings shares that she is also a huge advocate for bringing in a sense of elevated elegance using Asia-Pacific-grown Phalaenopsis orchids. When brought together at Cummings’ expert hands, the resulting design is a visual firecracker that’s as dynamic as it is emotionally provoking.

What truly sets Cummings apart as a trendsetter isn’t just her knack for mixing native Aussie flora with international elegance; it’s the ability to find endless possibilities within the art form. Seemingly every project she takes on becomes a fresh opportunity to push harder, create new combinations and refine techniques to elevate event florals into temporary experiences that leave a lasting impression not soon forgotten by those lucky enough to experience them.

As the global stage looks for a new cohort of creative leaders in floral artistry, Cummins is making a splash, tapping into her deep connection to Australia’s natural beauty to engineer event showstoppers. In the ever-evolving world of floral design, she proves that bold visions and daring combinations can make any event bloom in unforgettable ways—right from the sun-drenched southern coast of Western Australia to stages around the world.

URBAN ANTIDOTE Anastasia Botica Kensington (Melbourne), Victoria (The southern-most state in the eastern third of the continent)

If flowers had a hype-house, Urban Antidote would be the ringleader. Nestled in Kensington, an inner-city suburb of Melbourne, this floral studio isn’t your average flower shop—no walk-ins allowed; it’s by appointment only—and it’s prime for those who are looking for floral drama with major energy. Prepare yourself big, bold, luscious blooms featuring minimal foliage. Here, it’s all about petal power.

Urban Antidote’s design philosophy? Think bold, intentional, and just a little wild. Founder Anastasia Botica doesn’t settle for “pretty” bouquets or dainty designs; she creates flower arrangements that seem to jump out at you. Her signature? The perfect mash-up of color, shape and texture that feels both meticulously curated and spontaneous. “I want each piece to feel alive, like it’s springing toward you,” Botica says. Mission accomplished.

Floral design: Urban Antidote

When it comes to favorite blooms, Botica is obsessed with Cosmos, especially in November—so obsessed, in fact, that she’s taken up growing them herself. Major dedication to her muse! Alternatively, to those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, where November and December bring a more limited selection of seasonal flowers, Australia’s radiant spring/summer (November is the last month of spring in Australia; December is the first month of summer) is now bursting with choices at wholesalers.

What sets Aussie florists apart? According to Botica, it’s not just the access to Australia’s wild and distinctive native flora; it’s the creative boldness that’s sweeping through the flower industry, especially in the boundary-pushing community of Melbourne, which has long been hailed for its trend-setting determination. “Flowers are more than just decoration,” she explains. “They’ve become a powerful medium of expression, and florists here are pushing boundaries in ways that are both visually and conceptually bold.”

Urban Antidote isn’t just creating flower arrangements—it’s making statements. Its flowers have become a powerful tool capable of adding an organic yet fantastic twist to their client experiences. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted to not only look stunning but also to evoke a sense of movement, energy and maybe even a little attitude. In viewing the company’s designs, you are invited to challenge your own perceptions of what floral design should look like and the rules it must follow. Botica’s vision is clear: Flowers should feel like they’re alive, reaching toward you with a fierce electric energy. If you’re looking for something basic, keep scrolling. But if you’re after florals that spark joy and make you feel like you’ve just walked into an art installation, Urban Antidote is where it’s at.

Floral design: Urban Antidote

Sonny & Willow Tarryn Richardson Perth, Western Australia

Tucked away in the suburb of Beldon, Perth, Sonny & Willow is a special destination. This studio florist is redefining floral design, bringing a playful, energetic spirit to every arrangement they create. During my chat with the blossoming mind behind Sonny & Willow, Tarryn Richardson I quickly realized she has something truly special going on. Put simply, Richardson’s design philosophy is all about boldness. Sonny and Willow is not afraid to play with color and contrast, using unexpected combinations of hues that are as joyful as they are eye-catching. Every bouquet feels like it’s bursting with energy, brimming with a sense of visual power that instantly uplifts anyone who receives it.

photo by Shot by Thom

What really makes Sonny & Willow stand out is their strong connection to the seasons. Their arrangements are inspired by the natural world around them, constantly evolving as new flowers come into bloom. Richardson’s November favorite? Peonies! And not just any peonies—the Coral Charm variety which is also available across North America in the spring, with its stunningly fluffy, full blooms. According to her, peonies are like a rare little treasure because of their short season, making each one feel like a gift from nature. In viewing their designs Sonny and Willow’s love for the Peony is contagious, and it’s easy to see why they’re a focal point in many of their designs during this time of year.

Increasingly I have noted Australian floristry gaining a unique global presence. Sonny & Willow perfectly embodies this by blending a relaxed, approachable style with sophisticated, bold arrangements. Australian florists embrace color in a way that sets them apart—fearlessly combining vibrant shades to create something that feels fresh, exciting, and utterly distinct. Sonny & Willow’s work is a reflection of that very ethos: the kind of floral art that not only catches your eye but makes you feel something.

Behind the gorgeous arrangements, is a hardworking and passionate team led by Tarryn. During our conversation, she shared just how much dedication goes into their craft. It’s not just about arranging flowers—it’s about sourcing the best seasonal blooms, designing with care, and making sure every piece they send out into the world is a reflection of Sonny and Willow’s passion. They’re proud to be part of a talented community of Australian florists, and that sense of creativity and collaboration shines through in everything they do.

In the end, Sonny & Willow’s mission is simple: to spread joy. Their flowers don’t just look beautiful—they evoke happiness, energy, and the kind of carefree feeling that comes from nature itself. Sonny & Willow’s bold designs are sure to leave a lasting impression.