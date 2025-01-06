An exploration of five major trends that will influence floral design this year.

Anthologized and written by Tonneli Grüetter and Molly Lucille

The flower industry is poised for an exciting transformation in 2025, with five bold trends set to shake up the way florists approach design. These trends—“Brutalist Bliss,” “Floral Focus,” “Cucina Carnival,” “Meadow Modernism” and “Rodeo Rambler”—offer a refreshing departure from traditional floristry, infusing creativity, environmental friendliness and sustainability, and individuality into every arrangement. Whether you’re a retail florist, event designer or delivery specialist, these trends will breathe new life into your craft and provide fresh inspiration for the year ahead.

Floristry is constantly evolving, and staying ahead of the curve is crucial to remaining competitive in a dynamic marketplace. With our annual “American Floral Trends Forecast,” we offer florists a valuable opportunity to lead the industry by exploring new styles and techniques. This year’s trends highlight a diverse range of influences from across the globe, giving florists the tools they need to push boundaries and captivate their clients. The key to embracing these trends is to think holistically: What cultural or environmental factors are driving these trends, and how can they be adapted to suit your community or customer base? It’s about not only following the latest trend but also understanding the deeper influences and using them as a springboard for personal creativity and growth.

These five trends offer a diverse array of possibilities for florists to explore, from embracing nature’s wild beauty to experimenting with bold colors and sculptural forms. As floristry continues to evolve in 2025, florists are presented with an exciting opportunity to push the boundaries of their craft; create meaningful, innovative designs; and keep their clients inspired. Whether crafting a minimalist bouquet or creating a dramatic, showstopping centerpiece, these trends provide frameworks for floral designers to grow creatively, experiment and thrive in the year ahead.

Trend 1

Brutalist Bliss

Dylan Tripp Floral with Baroviertoso Vases

Floristry is undergoing a dramatic transformation with “Brutalist Bliss,” a modern, masculine and often polarizing trend inspired by the bold textures and use of raw, utilitarian materials—exposed concrete, steel and glass—of the Brutalist architecture style that emerged in the UK in the 1950s, following World War II and remained popular through the 1970s. The Brutalist architecture movement, a.k.a. Brutalism, embraced honesty in materials and unapologetic forms, and it is unmistakable: heavy, monolithic and unapologetically robust. (Defining examples include London’s Trellick Tower and Barbican residential buildings.)

This new floral design trend reinterprets those principles, replacing concrete and steel with accessible natural elements like dried grasses, Gladiolus and Gloriosa lilies. The hallmark of “Brutalist Bliss” is its fearless celebration of texture and structure. Feathery grasses contrast with waxy Anthurium, and heavy orchids juxtapose with light larkspurs, creating dynamic sculptural arrangements that reject fussy adornments and delicate frills in favor of commanding impact. Color plays a pivotal role, with rich hues like lacquer red, verdant green and warm amber arranged in bold, architectural compositions that demand attention.

Renko Floral

This style’s accessibility is part of its charm. Affordable, practical materials like strawflowers and Gladiolus embody the ethos of sustainability and resourcefulness, mirroring Brutalism’s post-war origins. Yet, the trend’s appeal isn’t just pragmatic; it’s artistic. The thoughtful balance of colors, textures and negative space ensures Brutalist-inspired arrangements feel striking yet harmonious.

“Brutalist Bliss” challenges traditional floristry, encouraging designers to think architecturally and work with scale. Whether creating a monumental installation for a cosmopolitan event or a smaller statement piece for a gallery opening, this style exudes modernist elegance. It’s not about delicacy; it’s about celebrating the raw, natural beauty of materials in a way that feels bold, contemporary and deeply tied to its time.

For those ready to embrace this trend, the key is to think big. Layer textures, experiment with forms and build compositions that command attention. “Brutalist Bliss” is more than a trend; it’s a statement, pushing the boundaries of floral design into bold and uncharted territory.

BOTANICAL ELEMENTS

Grasses, twigs/branches, tropical foliages, Gloriosa, Gladiolus

COLOR PALETTE

“Mocha Mousse” (Pantone’s 2025 “Color of the Year”), rich lacquer red, amber, the full range of greens

FASHION REFERENCE

The Row (Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen’s fashion brand)

MUSIC INSPIRATION

Nublues album by jazz vibraphonist Joel Ross

WATCH LIST

Dune (the movie)

IDEAL USE

Corporate events, editorial features, interior design

Trend 2

Floral Focus

Dia Uno- Efege Photography

Step into the enchanting world of “Floral Focus,” a trend that elevates monobotanical, or mono-floral, design to an art form. By spotlighting a single flower variety, this style celebrates the intricate interplay of color, texture and form, proving simplicity can hold extraordinary complexity. Whether showcasing creamy daffodils, glassy pink lilies or fluttering yellow orchids, the look highlights nature’s subtle variations while exuding a feminine, whimsical charm.

Drawing inspiration from global floral folk art, “Floral Focus” blends traditional craftsmanship with modern sensibility. From European painted motifs to the delicate beaded flowers of the Americas, these influences inform the trend’s ethereal aesthetic. Yet, monobotanical designs remain dynamic—playing with multiple colors or varieties of one bloom to create sculptural depth and visual intrigue. For example, apricot tulips or violet-blue hyacinths arranged in cascading bouquets exemplify its sophisticated simplicity.

The color palette evokes spring’s vibrancy with soft yellows, pinks and violet-blues, punctuated by bursts of orange, for unexpected energy. This harmony of hues ensures each arrangement feels fresh and intentional. Perfect for weddings, the trend’s cascading bouquets—like streams of pale daffodils or Butterfly™ Ranunculus—merge drama with delicacy, creating unforgettable wearable floral art.

Versatile and timeless, “Floral Focus” suits both grand and intimate settings. Imagine garlands of strawflowers adorning staircases or an arrangement of single-variety sweet-peas in a pastel glass vase, exuding quiet elegance. Its emphasis on traditional craftsmanship celebrates the natural beauty of flowers while inviting a renewed appreciation for intentional design.

To embrace this trend, start with a single bloom that inspires you. Focus on form, texture and harmony, creating designs that feel both effortless and profound. With “Floral Focus,” beauty lies in simplicity and the magic of the singular.

BOTANICAL ELEMENTS

Daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, Ranunculus, roses

COLOR PALETTE

Sophisticated pastels—pale yellow, blush pink, soft violet-blue—punctuated by bursts of energetic orange

FASHION REFERENCE

Zimmerman (Australian fashion brand)

MUSIC INSPIRATION

Metamorphosis Complete album by Infinity Song (soft rock)

WATCH LIST

Bridgerton (Netflix’s historical romance TV series)

IDEAL USE

Weddings, home decor, sympathy

Golden Mustard- Alexandra Farms Bessie- Alexandra Farms

Trend 3

Cucina Carnival

Oh Maria Flores

The latest trend in floral and event design, “Cucina Carnival,” merges food items with flowers and foliages into opulent yet playful creations. Inspired by the Italian Renaissance-era colorful glazed terra-cotta statuary and sculptures of Luca della Robbia—think of classic fruit-filled wreaths on terra-cotta pottery—this trend celebrates abundance and elevates humble produce and other food items into a vibrant art form.

Picture cascades of tomatoes, glossy grapes and dew-kissed cabbages arranged with crusty baguettes or hand-crafted pasta swirls. These compositions balance high-brow aesthetics with nostalgia, perfect for a Tuscan-inspired tablescape adorned with jewel-toned radicchio and roses or a whimsical table scattered with daisies and spires of fresh bread. Versatility is key: this trend graces fashion week after-parties and backyard weddings alike.

The color palette hums with bold, natural hues: the velvety green of cabbage, the crimson of tomatoes and the rich deep purple of Concord grapes. Saturation reigns supreme. Textures play an equally vital role, juxtaposing the smooth skin of produce with soft petals or rustic bread crusts.

Tulipina Tulipina

Designers approach “Cucina Carnival” in two styles. The whimsical approach leans into cheeky decadence, with stacked baguettes, wired waxy peppers or dried pasta as “floral” fillers. The disciplined approach draws on gallery aesthetics, creating precise, harmonious compositions in which strawberries spill like paint or grapes mound dramatically.

This trend’s charm lies in its ability to turn everyday items into extraordinary art, embodying humor, creativity and resourcefulness. It thrives in grand corporate events, where it balances sophistication and wit, and in intimate celebrations, evoking community and abundance.

To try this trend, embrace abundance and play with contrasts. Pair rustic bread with silky tulips or poppies for texture and balance. Above all, celebrate the beauty in simplicity—whether through a cascade of cherries or a pile of croissants. With “Cucina Carnival,” the simplest ingredients transform into joyful masterpieces. It’s art, humor and a delicious excuse to play with your food.

BOTANICAL ELEMENTS

Roses, Butterfly™ Ranunculus, feverfew, daisies, radicchio, tomatoes, grapes, berries

COLOR PALETTE

Red, yellow, green, violet

FASHION REFERENCE

Willy Chavarria (American menswear)

MUSIC INSPIRATION

Dino: The Essential Dean Martin album by Dean Martin

WATCH LIST

The Bear (FX/Hulu’s psychological comedy-drama TV series)

IDEAL USE

Weddings, corporate events, editorial features, housewarming gifts

Trend 4

Meadow Modernism

Iris and Fig

The movement of grass, shifting in the wind. The curl and climb of a vine as it stretches and grows. Golden light-dappled leaves, delicately arched branches, a butterfly’s wings across a meadow. A new era of nature-inspired floristry has begun. As a focus on environmental friendliness and sustainability continues to influence the decisions and direction of the flower industry, a foraged, untamed look is on the rise. The “Meadow Modernism” trend exemplifies an era of design that crafts installations, designs and texture choices around the way nature exists on its own.

Unlike the “wildflower” or “garden” buzzwords that are ever present in the flower industry, this trend is less about blooms themselves and dives almost entirely into a study of texture and movement, responding to the natural shapes, textures and forms of nature. Textural grasses such as ‘Frosted Explosion’ grass (Panicum elegans/P. capillare), feathertop grass (Cenchrus longisetus) and other ornamental grasses are a large focus of this trend. Woven, intertwined or left unbound, these grasses are utilized not as an accompaniment but as the focus of “Meadow Modernism” arrangements. As previously mentioned, this trend is full of distinctive foraged textures, often embracing imperfections, dried elements, curling vines, and an often overlooked and underappreciated element—“filler” flowers.

This trend can be seen most frequently in installation work for events and weddings, crafting spaces that appear to have “grown” in place, but they are also seen creating micro grasslands on tablescapes and in daily shop environments, with foraged-style arrangements. Fresh plants can be utilized to further craft this natural look, as well as inclusions of entomology references, mosses, branches, etc. Often, due to the natural appearance of these arrangements, the containers and mechanics are completely concealed, furthering the feeling that one has simply stumbled upon nature simply existing, teeming with life and vibrancy.

BOTANICAL ELEMENTS

Grasses; foraged elements; “filler” botanicals such as Queen Anne’s lace, Sedum, yarrow, chamomile, Spiraea, Astilbe, seedpods

COLOR PALETTE

Earthy hues, golden yellows

MUSIC INSPIRATION

Six Songs for Invisible Gardens album by Green-House

IDEAL USE

Installation work

Trend 5

Rodeo Rambler

Layered Vintage- Arielle Vey Photography

Time to don your tassels, dust off your cowboy boots and giddy-up! In 2025, we are celebrating a shining pink, peaches-and-cream Western dream with the “Rodeo Rambler” trend. Western influences have been dominating pop culture, fashion and music over the last year. More artists than ever experimenting with a country sound (notably, Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter album), donning rodeo-inspired fashions with tassels, denim, boots and hats. These Wild West influences are extending now into the flower industry with a fun, rhinestone dazzle, Dolly Parton-style twist.

“Rodeo Rambler” is all about having fun and being bold; bold colors, textures and unexpected color combinations dominate this trend. Experimentation with fun focal flowers such as Anthurium, orchids, cactus flowers, with bold hues of pink, apricot, orange and even chartreuse, accented with elements of tassels, rope, boots and even decorated Anthurium blooms. To properly showcase the bold bloom-forward style of this trend, designs are utilizing primarily stacked, layered blooms with minimal foliage and fillers to maintain a curated yet maximalist style.

thistle house thistle house

For daily shops, try utilizing playful containers into daily flower arrangements to bring this trend into everyday arrangements, birthdays and smaller parties, paired with Western-themed cards and stationery. For events and weddings, Western-inspired clothing choices are becoming wildly popular, so unique and fun wearables and personal flowers are a great way to jump on this trend and pair with these trending clothing choices. Tablescapes can be crafted to include Western influences, as well, scattered with cacti inclusions, woven rope or even cowboy hats on the backs of chairs. Regardless of how you incorporate this trend, the “Rodeo Rambler” trend pours itself a cup of ambition, keeps on dancing and invites you to come along.

BOTANICAL ELEMENTS

Decorated Anthurium, orchids, cacti, Cosmos, Ranunculus, garden roses

COLOR PALETTE

Bold pinks, fuchsias, apricots and oranges; white

MUSIC INSPIRATION

Cowboy Carter album by Beyoncé; “Pink Pony Club” song by Chappell Roan

IDEAL USE

Weddings, daily arrangements