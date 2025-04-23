According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, shoppers in 2024 spent $33.5 billion, averaging $254.04 per person. That’s the second-highest average in the survey’s history, just behind 2023’s record.

Mother’s Day Spending Nears Record Highs: What It Means for Florists

April 16, 2025

Mother’s Day falls on May 12 this year, and based on last year’s numbers, consumers are preparing to spend big. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, shoppers in 2024 spent $33.5 billion, averaging $254.04 per person. That’s the second-highest average in the survey’s history, just behind 2023’s record.

While jewelry and electronics still saw high overall spending, many shoppers returned to time-honored gifts with deep emotional value. That’s excellent news for floral professionals! Flowers remain one of the most cherished ways to celebrate the holiday, with 74% of consumers including them in their celebrations.

Flowers Take Center Stage

Floral gifting is more popular than ever. With three-quarters of consumers giving flowers, total spending in this category reached $3.2 billion last year. Whether it’s a classic bouquet of roses or a custom-designed arrangement, flowers continue to offer a beautiful and meaningful way to say “thank you” to moms and mother figures.

Other top Mother’s Day gifts include:

Greeting cards (74%)

Special outings like brunch or dinner (59%)

Jewelry (40%)

Electronics (21%)

Many people are combining gifts, like bringing flowers to a brunch or sending a bouquet with a handwritten note, to create a complete experience that feels personal and memorable.

A Shift Toward Meaningful Gifts

The popularity of flowers reflects a broader trend in Mother’s Day gifting. While spending on big-ticket items remains high, there’s a shift toward gifts that carry emotional weight and show thoughtfulness.

Florists are in a prime position to meet this demand by offering:

Personalized arrangements tailored to recipients

Handwritten notes or custom card add-ons

Color-themed collections to match different styles

Creative packaging that enhances presentation

From elegant pastels to vibrant spring mixes, your design expertise can turn a simple bouquet into a heartfelt message.

Plan for High Demand

With 84% of U.S. adults celebrating the holiday, now is the time to prepare your shop, staff, and marketing strategy. To get ahead of the rush, consider:

Creating pre-designed bouquets at various price points

Simplifying online ordering and local delivery

Offering same-day or scheduled delivery options

Partnering with local businesses (restaurants, spas, bakeries) for bundled gift experiences

Promoting early ordering to help manage inventory and workflow

Clear communication, attractive merchandising, and timely promotions will help you meet demand and drive sales.

Connect with Every Kind of Customer

Today’s Mother’s Day celebrations go beyond traditional moms. Customers are honoring a range of important women in their lives, including:

Stepmothers

Grandmothers

Wives and partners

Daughters

Sisters and aunts

Friends and mentors

This broader audience creates more selling opportunities. Be sure to showcase versatile designs and suggest arrangements suited to different relationships. Small details like a card message suggestion or a unique flower pairing can make the gift feel even more personal.

Make It Memorable

Last year’s spending shows that people want to show their appreciation in meaningful ways. As a floral professional, you’re uniquely positioned to help them do just that. The flowers you create don’t just brighten someone’s day; they become part of a cherished memory.

Focus on providing:

A smooth and thoughtful customer experience

Creative, emotional designs

Reliable delivery and presentation

When your flowers help tell someone’s Mother’s Day story, you’re not just making a sale: You’re making a lasting impression.