The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is proud to announce a new corporate sponsorship agreement with QR Zipper™, an innovative technology company that bridges physical gifts with digital messages. The agreement supports AFE's Sustainabloom initiative and other industry sustainability efforts.

QR Zipper™ Partners with American Floral Endowment to Support Sustainability in the Floral Industry

Alexandria, Virginia – April 16, 2025. The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is proud to announce a new corporate sponsorship agreement with QR Zipper™, an innovative technology company bridging physical gifts with digital messages, in support of AFE’s Sustainabloom initiative and other industry sustainability efforts.As part of this partnership, $0.01 from every QR Message sold by QR Zipper™ will be donated to AFE’s Sustainabloom initiative to further their mission of sustainability education, environmental responsibility, and industry advancement in floriculture.

“This partnership is an exciting step forward in combining technology with purpose,” said Marcin Malicki, Founder of QR Zipper™. “By supporting AFE’s Sustainabloom initiative, we’re not only enhancing the gift-giving experience with QR technology — we’re also giving back to the floral community in a meaningful way.

”Beginning March 15, 2025, QR Zipper™ will issue quarterly donations to AFE, along with transparent reporting on QR Message sales and the associated contribution. In return, AFE will recognize QR Zipper™ as a sustainability-focused corporate partner across its website, social media, and newsletters.

“We’re thrilled to welcome QR Zipper™ as a corporate partner,” said Debi Chedester, CAE, Executive Director of AFE. “Their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission, and their support will help us continue critical initiatives that benefit the entire floral industry.

”This collaboration also opens the door to co-branded marketing, joint sustainability campaigns, and educational content that bridges consumer innovation and industry stewardship. QR Zipper™ will feature the Sustainabloom logo and messaging on select product packaging and promotional materials, with design approvals from AFE.Both organizations see this partnership as a model for how technology and sustainability can intersect to enrich the floral experience and contribute to long-term environmental impact.



For more information about QR Zipper™, visit www.qrzipper.com.

To learn more about the American Floral Endowment and the Sustainabloom initiative, visit www.endowment.org.

Media Contact:

Marcin Malicki, Founder, QR Zipper™

marcin.malicki@qrzipper.com | 1-860-518-5544



Debi Chedester, CAE, Executive Director, AFE

dchedester@afeendowment.org | 1-703-838-5239



About Sustainabloom

Our mission at Sustainabloom is to educate and empower the floral community by providing comprehensive, research-driven, accessible resources tailored to support all segments and business sizes.To learn more or become a sponsor, visit www.sustainabloom.org.