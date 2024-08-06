BloomNation, a floral industry technology platform, announces the launch of its Point of Sale (PoS) and Dashboard 2.0, which aims to transform how florists manage and grow their businesses.

BloomNation, a floral industry technology platform, announces the launch of its Point of Sale (PoS) and Dashboard 2.0, which aims to transform how florists manage and grow their businesses. This solution features and functionalities seek to enhance revenue, streamline operations, and save florists’ valuable time.

The BloomNation PoS and Dashboard 2.0 provides tools that address the needs of florists. From creating and managing orders to optimizing delivery routes and handling customer relationships, the system offers a suite of features that support florists in their business.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring this powerful tool to our community of florists,” said Farbod Shoraka, Co-Founder and CEO of BloomNation. “The launch of our PoS and Dashboard 2.0 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empower florists with the best technology available.”

Key Features of the BloomNation PoS and Dashboard 2.0, according to BloomNation:

Create and manage orders with ease: Take and track orders for local delivery, pick-up, and in-store. The system supports customizable hyper-tickets, house accounts, and quick charge options.



Proposals and invoices: Draft proposals for clients to review your services, and easily create and send invoices to get paid on time.



Optimize delivery routes: Powered by Google, the system optimizes delivery routes and sends them directly to drivers' phones without the need for third-party apps.



PoS hardware integration: BloomNation offers a card reader, receipt printer, cash register, and other hardware available for purchase to integrate with BloomNation PoS.



Daily reports and analytics: Create detailed reports to track daily sales and performance, providing business insights, including sales by product and revenue.



Offer subscriptions: Generate a steady monthly revenue stream and retain more customers with subscription services.



Advanced customer relationship management: Maintain detailed customer profiles and order histories, with easy access to receipts and addresses.



Reputation management: Integrates with Google, Yelp, and Facebook to manage and boost online reviews directly from the dashboard.



Employee management: Add employees, customize access and permissions, and create individual accounts for streamlined operations.



Florist-to-florist network: Connect with a nationwide network of BloomNation florists to send and receive referral orders with the most competitive split in the industry.



Business tools: Get access to Business Financing, Business Insurance and Job Board.



: Get access to Business Financing, Business Insurance and Job Board. Educational content: Access the Bloom+ streaming platform for videos on floral design, social media, e-commerce, and business mastery, with training sessions led by platform experts.

BloomNation has already conducted several free training sessions for its partners, led by the CEO, Farbod Shoraka, and platform expert Casey Lawrence. According to the company, these sessions help florists get the most out of the new PoS and Dashboard, ensuring they can quickly and effectively integrate these tools into their daily operations.

“We aim to create the best PoS system for florists in the industry,” added Gregg Weisstein, Co-Founder and COO of BloomNation. “Our dedication to listening and responding to the needs of our floral community is what drives us forward. We will continue to evolve and enhance our platform based on their valuable feedback.”

Florists interested in transforming their business operations can request a complimentary consultation to learn more about BloomNation’s PoS and other solutions.

