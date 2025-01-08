Tips for establishing an image and reputation that will attract likeminded customers and build loyalty and advocacy

By Nita Robertson, AIFD

Your brand identity is the foundation of your flower business, shaping everything from your logo and color scheme to your messaging and customer interactions. Branding for florists involves creating a unique and cohesive identity that reflects the essence of the business, appeals to the target market and differentiates the florist from competitors.

In the vibrant world of floristry, standing out can be challenging. With countless designers offering exquisite floral designs, how does a florist carve out a brand that not only attracts customers but builds loyalty? The answer lies in crafting a unique brand that communicates your values, style and vision—one that speaks directly to the hearts of your ideal clients. In today’s competitive market, creating a memorable and authentic brand is essential to long-term success. Build a strong brand identity and use storytelling to make your mark.

At The Hidden Garden in Los Angeles, Calif., owner Amy Marella says, “Building our brand has been such an important part of our growth. When you build a brand in the flower business, customers will feel confident in not only the quality of the products and the design but also the level of service they will receive.

“I have always taken great pride in what our brand represents,” Marella continues. “Our five core ‘brand values’ are the fundamental principles that we build off every day. For us, they are integrity, resourcefulness, service, teamwork and creative innovation. Our clients know when The Hidden Garden is on the job. they will receive a quality product, a beautiful design, a professional delivery or installation. and a friendly experience from our team. This goes for everything from daily orders to massive wedding installations. Everyone is treated the same, which allows our clients to receive consistent customer service and product.”

Marella adds, “We also work really hard inside our social platforms to showcase our brand voice to our clients. I love when they get to see ‘behind the scenes’ of what it takes to make our gorgeous floral designs, and showcasing our team gives a glimpse into the brand of The Hidden Garden.”

Your brand starts with the unique style and personality you bring to your work, Marella states. “Are your designs classic and timeless, or do they embrace bold, modern trends? Do you favor lush, romantic blooms or sleek, minimalist arrangements? Understanding your signature style is the foundation of your brand.”

To do that, Marella suggests looking at your favorite projects and the feedback you’ve received from clients. What are the common threads? Also, identify the colors, flower types and textures you gravitate toward. Are there certain emotions or themes you like to evoke through your arrangements? “Once you have a clear picture of your personal style, let it guide everything from your logo to the types of events you specialize in,” she advises. “By being consistent in your aesthetic, you will attract clients who resonate with your vision and trust you to deliver a product that fits their tastes and styles.”

Designed by-The Hidden Garden Design by The Hidden Garden

What drives you as a florist? Perhaps it’s a deep love for nature, a passion for sustainability or the joy of helping people celebrate life’s special moments. Your values are the emotional core of your brand, and they should be woven into your business at every level.

Customers today, particularly Millennials and Gen Z (those 43 years of age and younger this year), are drawn to businesses that stand for something. They want to connect with companies that reflect their beliefs and values. Whether you prioritize eco-friendly practices, support local farmers or give back to your community, make these values a prominent part of your brand story. Let your customers know what sets you apart on an ethical level, and they’ll gravitate to your business—as long as you are truthful, sincere and authentic, and actually practice what you preach.

Your brand’s visual elements—logo, colors, website design and social media aesthetics—are critical in creating a cohesive and recognizable presence. A well-though out visual identity gives your audience a sense of what you stand for, even before they’ve met you. Start with a professional logo that reflects your style and values. Next, select a color palette that reflects your floral aesthetic. For example, if you specialize in delicate, pastel-colored arrangements for weddings, soft hues like blush pink, sage green and ivory may suit your brand. If bold and vibrant flowers are your trademark, consider brighter, more energetic colors. You get the picture. Also, ensure that everything from your storefront and interior, merchandise selection, employee dress and grooming, packaging, and delivery vehicles to your website and social media are unified and convey the image you want to create across all touchpoints. This consistency conveys professionalism, builds trust and makes your brand instantly recognizable.

In a competitive market, people don’t just buy flowers; they buy from people with whom they connect. This is where storytelling comes in. Sharing your journey, your passion for floristry and the reasons you do what you do allows customers to see the person or people behind the flowers. This humanizes your brand and builds a deeper connection.

Start by crafting your “why”—the personal or professional story that motivated you to become a florist. Was it a lifelong love for nature, a family tradition, a desire to express creativity through floral design or something else? Let your clients know what makes your journey special.

You can tell your story on your website’s “About” page and via blog posts and social media platforms. Use photos, videos and captions to share glimpses into your daily life as a florist whether it’s behind-the-scenes of an event setup, a trip to the flower market or the process of creating a custom arrangement. These authentic moments help clients feel more connected to you and, therefore, your brand.

Your brand is not just what you say about yourself; it’s also about how you engage with your audience. Social media provides the perfect platform for interacting with potential clients, sharing your work and showcasing your brand personality. Post regularly on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook, and use your brand’s visual identity to keep a consistent aesthetic. Encourage interaction by asking questions, hosting polls or offering giveaways. Respond to comments and messages in a professional manner—timely, friendly and knowledgeable. The more your audience feels heard and valued, the more likely they are to trust and recommend your services.

In Fayetteville, Ark., a community of around 100,000 people in the northwest part of the state, the wife-and-husband team of Brittany and Doug Murray have established a distinct brand for their floral design studio, The Flowerslinger. Combining their talents and experiences from careers in varying artistic fields, their goal is to create cohesive stories through flowers that evoke an otherworldly experience for their customers.

Design by The Flowerslinger

“We have always believed that a brand is a feeling, and that’s where we started,” share the Murrays. “From day one, we asked ourselves, ‘How do we want people to feel when they interact with The Flowerslinger?’ Yes, we spent time on logos, colors and visuals, but a brand is more than aesthetics. It’s how we talk, how we capture our work, how we design and how we push ourselves creatively. At its core, building a brand means having a clear sense of who you are and sticking with it consistently. When we leaned fully into our strengths and stopped worrying about what everyone else was doing, that’s when things really started happening.”

The Murrays continue, “In a world where people can have anything delivered overnight, they crave things that feels rare, personal and unique. That’s what we do best. Our clients want florals that are custom-tailored to them, something that feels like it couldn’t come from anywhere else. We’re not trying to appeal to everyone, and that’s OK. That’s what makes us different.”

Summing up their sage counsel, the Murrays add, “Coming up with a vision for your brand is actually the easy part. The real challenge is living it and delivering on it every single day. Building a brand is as much about storytelling as it is about design. As much as you know what makes your business special, no one else will unless you’re intentional about putting it out there.”

Keep this in mind, too: Your brand is not static. As you grow as a florist, your brand identity may evolve, but it should do so with intention. Stay true to your core values, and allow your brand to naturally adapt to new trends, technologies or markets—without losing its essence. Check in periodically to ensure that your visual identity, messaging and services still reflect your goals and the needs of your audience. By consistently refining your brand, you’ll stay relevant and maintain a strong presence in the competitive flower industry.

Building a successful brand as a florist is about more than just beautiful flowers. It’s about creating a unique identity that resonates with your target audience, communicating your values and using storytelling to forge emotional connections. By defining your style, sharing your story and engaging honestly and authentically with your audience, you can carve out a lasting place in the market—one that reflects your passion for floristry and the personal touch you bring to every floral design.

Why is Branding Important

Stand Out in the Market: A distinctive brand identity helps you rise above the competition by highlighting what makes your business different and special. Whether it’s your floral designs, eco-conscious approach or personalized service, a distinctive brand draws customers to you.

Build Trust and Credibility: Consistent branding creates trust and loyalty. When customers easily recognize and resonate with your brand, they feel confident in your products and services, encouraging repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals.

Foster Emotional Connections: Your brand story deepens your business’s emotional connection with customers. When your business’ image, style and values are clear, it will attract customers who align with those characteristics—customers who will be loyal and advocate for your business.

Elevate Perceived Value: A strong brand identity allows you to command premium pricing. Customers value not just your flowers but the overall experience and reputation your brand represents.

Ensure Consistency Across Platforms: A cohesive brand ensures smooth experiences across all touchpoints. Consistency of style and values throughout your entire operation, from website and social media to in-store experience, on-site interactions and more, enhances customer satisfaction and brand loyalty.