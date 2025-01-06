There’s so much happening in the vibrant world of flowers and plants! Get ready for the upcoming exhibition season with this handy “to-do list by Thursd.

The World’s Best Flower and Plant Exhibitions, Trade Fairs, and Festivals You Definitely Want to Visit

There’s so much to do all over the world of flowers and plants. So, prep up for the next exhibition season with this ‘to-go-list’.

Floral Events

There’s so much to do all over the world of flowers and plants. Too much to be able to take it all in, unless you travel around the globe for a year to see it all, meet everyone, and be part of this giant horticultural business.

To sum the best parts up, here are the world’s best flower and plant exhibitions, fairs, festivals, contests, and events that are a dream to visit for every floral professional and lover alike. Yes, it is arbitrary what is ‘the world’s best’, but if you have to start somewhere, start here. So, prep up for the next exhibition season with this month-by-month ‘to-go-list’.

January – Maison&Objet (Paris, France)

This exhibition is your never-ending source of inspiration, constantly serving up exciting new finds: in the flesh twice a year at a trade fair in Paris; in the streets of Paris during Paris Design Week with a fringe event, ‘Le Off’; and in the digital world via MOM, Maison&Objet Academy and through its social media presence.

Sparking business opportunities and creative interaction between the world’s decoration, design, and lifestyle community. With 6,000 brands & designers, 480,000 referenced buyers, and 2 million visitors doing business you’re guaranteed to always find more.

Next edition: 16 – 20 January 2025 & 4 – 8 September 2025

Website Maison&Objet Paris.

January – IPM (Essen, Germany)

The world’s leading horticultural trade fair revolves around solutions and innovations in the green sector. The International Plant Fair has been held annually at Messe Essen since 1983. Here exhibitors increasingly present products that are sustainable and suitable for climate change. These include heat- and cold-tolerant plant and shrub varieties, environmentally friendly and resource-saving packaging solutions, organic fertilizers and substrates, air-cleaning, easy-to-care-for indoor plants, and pots made of sustainable and biodegradable materials.

Unique and highly sought-after combination of the four areas: Plants, Technology, Floristry, and Equipment. The focus is on the plants. No other trade fair offers so much plant diversity and so many new plants. Only IPM Essen will tell you what the next 12 months are all about. The entire industry celebrates its kick-off here.

Next edition: 28 – 31 January 2025.

Website IPM Essen.

January – Christmasworld (Frankfurt, Germany)

As the leading international trade fair for seasonal decorations and festive decorations, Christmasworld opens up effective design possibilities for its target groups to surprise customers time and again with new assortment combinations and presentations. For new synergies that offer added value.

Every year in Frankfurt, Christmasworld presents the latest products and trends for Christmas and all other festive occasions. In addition, it provides innovative concept ideas for decorating large and outdoor areas for wholesalers and retailers, shopping centers, and city centers. Other product groups, such as festive ribbons and packaging, ideally complement the existing ranges and open up new perspectives and added value for exhibitors and visitors.

Next edition: 7 – 11 February 2025.

Website Christmasworld.

February – Myplant & Garden (Milan, Italy)

Since its first edition in 2015, Myplant has been on an exciting journey of continuous growth, opening up new opportunities for businesses. It’s not just a trade show; it’s a dynamic force that has revitalized horticultural markets globally, making them more credible, recognized, and profitable.



With each edition, Myplant brings together all the key players in the green supply chains — from research to construction, seeds to forestation, production to innovation, and everything in between. The event covers nine macro-sectors, including nurseries, flowers, decoration, construction, machinery, services, technology, vases, and garden furniture. This diversity ensures a vast array of offerings, innovations, and unique solutions, establishing Myplant as the go-to place for everyone involved in the green industry.



What makes Myplant special is its continuous creation of value, connecting with various aspects of contemporary and future living. It’s not just about business; it’s about how the green chain contributes to the quality of life, climate, health, and well-being in both domestic and urban settings. The fair addresses crucial themes like the importance of greenery, city regeneration, innovation, resource procurement, and changing consumption trends. Myplant & Garden isn’t just an event; it’s a platform shaping the future of green living.





Next edition: 19 – 21 February 2025.

Website Myplant & Garden.

February – Plantarium | Groen-Direkt (Hazerswoude-Dorp, Netherlands)

Specifically for retail, Plantarium | Groen-Direkt brings together a complete range of plants from many European growers, including well-known concept growers. Visit this exhibition for a total green range, including POS concepts.

Plantarium | Groen-Direkt is the fair that traditionally introduces new plant species, and every year at least 100 novelties.

Next editions: 4 – 5 February 2025 & 27 – 28 August 2025.

Website Plantarium | Groen-Direkt.

March – HortEx Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam)

Horticulture and floriculture are one of the most promising sectors of the Vietnamese economy and according to experts Vietnam has the potential to become one of the world’s largest flower exporters.

At HortEx Vietnam 2024, participating businesses will have the opportunity to meet and discuss directly with potential customers, and enhance promotion and export activities for this promising market. The exhibition attracts professionals, buyers, and visitors from Vietnam and countries from the region and around the world!

Next edition: 12 – 14 March 2025.

Website HortEx Vietnam.

March – FlorEvent (Lyon, France)

FlorEvent is the professional exhibition of the flower industry in France; the trade fair for all flower, plant, and decoration specialists. And a competition to showcase your talent.

Every edition of FlorEvent has surprised the visitors. There is so much to discover! Conferences, floral demonstrations, competitions,… all will be there!! An event that promises to be full of emotion!

Like every year, registration is free and reserved for professionals.

Next edition: 16 – 17 March 2025.

Website FlorEvent.

March – HortiFlora (Addis Ababa, Ethiopia)

The Ethiopian horticulture and floriculture industry has been developing enormously over the past decades, towards a full-grown player. At this moment this country is clearly visible on the world map as one of the leading exporters of cut flowers.

HortiFlora is an excellent location to promote Ethiopia’s floricultural and horticultural industries, enabling it to show the world what it offers. The expo will serve as a platform for exhibiting national and international suppliers who want to meet Ethiopian growers and international buyers of flowers and fresh produce.

Next edition: 1 – 3 April 2025.

Website Hortiflora Expo.

March to May – Keukenhof (Lisse, Netherlands)

Keukenhof is an international showcase for the Dutch floricultural sector, with a special emphasis on flower bulbs. Keukenhof, often dubbed the ‘Garden of Europe’, is a world-famous flower garden located in Lisse, Netherlands.

Spanning 32 hectares, Keukenhof is a vibrant display of over 7 million tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and other spring flowers. Opened annually from mid-March to mid-May, it attracts millions of visitors who marvel at its breathtaking floral landscapes, themed gardens, and iconic windmill.

Celebrating Dutch horticultural excellence, Keukenhof offers a sensory feast with a kaleidoscope of colors and fragrances. As a premier showcase of spring blooms, it has earned a global reputation as one of the most beautiful and diverse flower gardens in the world.

Next edition: 20 March – 11 May 2025.

Website Keukenhof.

May – Hortiflorexpo IPM China (Shanghai / Beijing, China)

Hortiflorexpo IPM China is a well-known horticultural trade expo in China and a leading platform for floriculture & horticulture in Asia. Hortiflorexpo has been a large and authoritative international trade show in the industry of floriculture, horticulture, and gardening in China. It is a great event held every year, in turn in Shanghai or Beijing.

It’s all there: floristry, plants, garden features, and technology. Strengthen your business, enhance cooperation, and promote your development in Asia.

Next edition: 10 – 12 April 2025 in Shanghai.

Website Hortiflorexpo IPM China.

May – RHS Chelsea Flower Show (London, UK)

This could well be the world’s greatest flower show with stunning garden designs, gorgeous floral displays, and endless shopping. Experience world-class design and expert growers.

The Royal Horticultural Society is the UK’s leading gardening charity. This organization aims to enrich everyone’s life through plants and make the UK a greener and more beautiful place.

Next edition: 20 – 24 May 2025.

Website RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

June – IFTEX (Nairobi, Kenya)

IFTEX takes place at the state-of-the-art building Visa Oshwal Community Center in Parklands Nairobi, Kenya. Together with the expected internationalization, this event is becoming a regional flower trade fair for not only Kenyan flower growers, but also for growers from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda, Ethiopia, and other African flower-producing countries.

The show is organized by the Kenyan Flower Council (KFC), the Ministry of Agriculture through the Horticulture Crops Directorate, the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services (Kephis), and the International Floriculture Trade Expo (IFTEX).

Next edition: 3 – 5 June 2025.

Website IFTEX.

June – Floriexpo (Fort Lauderdale FL, USA)

Floriexpo is North America’s only business-to-business event exclusively for the floral industry. Recharged and reimagined, Floriexpo is a customized experience designed to address the unique needs of floral professionals in all facets of the industry.

Exhibiting at Floriexpo puts you face-to-face with serious, qualified decision-makers from the mass market, wholesale, and retail florist sectors. Hear what they need in real time, make genuine connections, and showcase your latest products and services.

Network with floral industry decision-makers, increase your brand reach, and put your products in the hands of buyers.

Next edition: 4 – 6 June 2025.

Website Floriexpo.

June – FlowerTrials (Several locations in the Netherlands and Germany)

During FlowerTrials® over sixty pot and bedding plant breeders will proudly present their new innovations, creative concepts, and an incredibly wide range of crop assortments. From technical information to retail inspiration, from breeding breakthroughs to the latest trends, everyone who works with and loves plants and flowers has a reason to visit the FlowerTrials®.

– Who is exhibiting: Anyone who is anyone in breeding pot and bedding plants exhibits under the FlowerTrials® flag. Exhibitors come from Europe, Israel, Japan, and the U.S.A.

– Where: FlowerTrials® members hold an open house at 29 individual locations in three key geographical regions: Westland & Aalsmeer in the Netherlands, and Rheinland-Westfalen in Germany. Each location is home to a single exhibitor or a group of companies sharing joint facilities.

– What is on display: The latest innovations in bedding plants, container plants, and indoor & outdoor pot plants together with crop information, retail concepts, and inspiration on trends. Visiting a trade show offers only a taste of what is available, whereas at the FlowerTrials® the breeders are on location with a comprehensive offering of complete product ranges.

– Who should visit: FlowerTrials® welcomes all ornamental horticulture and retail professionals from around the world. For growers, the event showcases the very latest novelties for the upcoming season with experts on hand to provide cultural support. For wholesalers and retailers, FlowerTrials® is the key event to meet the breeders, examine the top varieties and concepts for next season, and have the opportunity to influence trends. FlowerTrials® continues to dominate the Pot and Bedding plant scene.

Next edition: 10 – 13 June 2025.

Website FlowerTrials.

July – Cultivate ’25 (Columbus OH, USA)

AmericanHort, the leading national association for the green industry, hosts Cultivate, the premier event for the entire green industry. Cultivate is known to attract thousands of industry professionals and visitors from all over the United States and the world.

Attend the green industry event that offers you countless opportunities to grow your business, build your network, and discover the latest industry trends.

Learn where our industry stands today and what the future holds. Experts will provide insights on how to plan and navigate the changing market climate driven by rising costs and supply chain bottlenecks while also managing business challenges like labor and product availability. The latest thoughts on the political climate, regulatory policy, and opportunities will also be shared.

Next edition: 11 – 15 July 2025.

Website Cultivate.

August – Internationale Gartenbaumesse Tulln

Internationale Gartenbaumesse Tulln (the International Horticultural Fair Tulln) is Austria’s largest garden event. Around 500 exhibitors present everything to do with gardening and plants in an exhibition area of ​​85,000 m². The Tulln International Horticultural Fair is the most important date for all hobby gardeners and garden professionals. Here you will find the best tips and suggestions for planning, designing, equipping, and maintaining your garden in one place. Perfect for shopping for the house and garden and finding out about new products at the trade fair.

One of the highlights is the exhibition of Austrian gardeners and florists – Europe’s largest flower show. With over 200,000 flowers, an entire hall is transformed into a sea of ​​colors, shapes, and scents. The thousands of flowers are arranged into unique floral works of art: the incomparable splendor of nature combined with the artistry of Austria’s best gardeners and florists!

Next edition: 28 August – 1 September 2025.

Website Internationale Gartenbaumesse Tulln.

September – Flower Expo Poland – Green Is Life (Warsaw, Poland)

The Flower Expo Poland will take place in Warsaw. It is the biggest cut flowers & pot plants trade show in Poland and the most trend-following one, too. In one place and time, one can see hundreds of smart species and varieties of cut flowers and pot plants, meet exhibitors from Poland and other European countries as well as thousands of visitors, and get lots of inspiration and strong business potential.

Poles love flowers, more than the average European nation. Their passion for flowers results from current trends and a matter firmly inscribed in their tradition. One can find them not only at exhibitors’ stands but also at showrooms, flower and product shows, and meetings for professionals. Apart from unexpected solutions regarding cut flower compositions, the fair will show air-purifying and fashionable pot plant arrangements in different interiors, styles, and accompanying accessories.

Next edition: 4 – 6 September 2025.

Website Poland Flower Expo.

September – WFE – World Floral Expo (Miami, USA)

With over 50,000 square feet of exhibit space, the WFE will showcase stunning, freshly produced cut flowers from around the globe. The event connects international flower growers with U.S. importers, wholesalers, and retailers in a vibrant hub of floral trade.

The Miami Airport & Convention Center (MACC), a premier venue located near the heart of Miami’s flower import industry, hosts the event. Its convenient location means minimal travel time for Miami-based importers and ensures easy access for all attendees.

For U.S. importers, WFE represents an unparalleled chance to expand their offerings with exquisite African flowers. Miami, as the hub of the U.S. flower import industry, is the ideal location to facilitate meaningful connections between African growers and American buyers.

Next edition: 9 – 11 September 2025.

Website WFE – World Floral Expo.

September – FlowersExpo (Moscow, Russia)

The exhibition FlowersExpo annually brings together the largest Russian and foreign companies from many countries of the world, who highly value market demands and the role of the fair in business development.

Develop your business with the international exhibition FlowersExpo! It’s the global meeting place for professionals, and participants of the Russian market of flowers and plants, floristry, and landscape design to meet face-to-face and online.



The exhibition focuses on innovations and trends in the production and sale of flowers and plants, technologies and materials for floriculture, flower business, floristry, and landscape design.

Next edition: 9 – 11 September 2025.

Website FlowersExpo Moscow.

September – Salon du Végétal (Angers, France)

Salon du Végétal is one of the leading French trade fairs for the flowers and plants sectors. Each edition of the event attracts many exhibitors and approximately 10,000 professional visitors – decision-makers, buyers, suppliers, etc.



This internationally oriented exhibition will give the participants insight into the newest trends and innovative products and will set its mark on market performance. In the time frame of the event plant and landscaping, retail flower and plant merchandising, upstream industry, and materials and equipment will be showcased.



In addition, the trade show will keep all participants up to date with the latest innovations and developments in these dynamic industries through a grand variety of top-notch side-program events.

Next edition: 9 – 11 September 2025.

Website Salon du Vegetal.

September – FleurEx (Nottingham, UK)

FleurEx is a full-scale florist exhibition. This annual celebration is more than just an industry gathering — it’s where innovation meets tradition, and where florists from across the UK (and beyond) come together to network, learn, and, yes, show off a little. Whether you’re a seasoned florist or just starting out, FleurEx offers something for everyone.

There’s a lot to see and do at FleurEx, like exhibitors, demonstrations, masterclasses, competitions, business drop-in sessions, networking opportunities, and the British Florist Association’s industry awards.

Next edition: Dates for 2025 not known yet.

Website FleurEx.

October – Kenya Flower Festival (KEFFLO) (Nairobi, Kenya)

Kenya Flower Festival (KeFFlo), is an exuberant annual celebration designed to unite flower enthusiasts, growers, florists, event planners, home gardeners, landscapers, and all individuals captivated by the beauty and significance of flowers and plants. This vibrant event serves as a social platform, weaving together the diverse tapestry of floral enthusiasts in a spirited ambiance, fostering an ethos of appreciating and integrating flowers into our daily lives.

At its core, KeFFlo endeavors to cultivate a culture that embraces the use of fresh-cut and ornamental garden flowers and plants, encouraging their utilization as a means of emotive expression within our homes, workspaces, and various aspects of daily existence. Not only does it seek to elevate the appreciation of flowers, but it also aims to catalyze a vibrant market for flower sellers, fortifying the industry’s growth and sustainability.

Each year, KeFFlo orchestrates distinct editions with captivating floral themes. The journey began with the inaugural 2019 edition, christened ‘Bloom in Bravery’, a heartfelt tribute aligned with Breast Cancer Awareness month, advocating courage and resilience. Undeterred by the challenges of a pandemic-riddled year, the 2021 edition, themed ‘When Hope Blossoms’, emerged as a beacon of optimism. Continuing its impactful journey, the 3rd edition in 2023, centered around the theme ‘Blooming Sustainably’, ignited crucial conversations about sustainability within the industry.

The Kenya Flower Festival 2024 is not merely an event; it’s an immersive experience, an ode to the rich Kenyan culture, a celebration of floral diversity, and a gateway to embrace the artistry and commerce intertwined within the world of flowers. Prepare to be enthralled and enriched as KeFFlo invites you to immerse yourself in the beauty and essence of Kenya’s floral heritage.

Next edition: Dates for 2025 not known yet.

Website Kenya Flower Festival.

October – Iberflora (Valencia, Spain)

Iberflora is a great professional event of the green sector in Europe and a benchmark among gardening fairs. The largest commercial and training offer within the business of the plant, flower, landscaping, gardening, technology, and DIY garden of the professional calendar of the sector and much more: technical conferences, exhibitions, congresses, demonstrations, awards, exhibitions…

At Iberflroa you will find comprehensive training and entertainment. The professional who visits Iberflora finds exhibitions, thematic areas, exhibitions, and special performances dedicated to the most diverse varieties of plants and flowers. In addition, the parallel celebration of Iberflora Innovation is a unique opportunity to be up-to-date in products, services, and trends in the green sector business.

Next edition: Dates for 2025 not known yet.

Website Iberflora.

October – Proflora (Bogotá, Colombia)

Since 1991, Proflora has offered the best and finest quality flowers under one roof. Flower growers and breeders as well as service companies and other floral suppliers welcome you to the fair.

Interact with over 300 exhibitors – all key people in the industry – and meet the varieties that will be trending in the next years.

Next edition: 1 – 4 October 2025.

Website Proflora.

October – ExpoPlantas Colombia (Bogotá, Colombia)

ExpoPlantas is the professional commercial platform for Colombian nurseries where supply and demand for live and ornamental plants converge, and participants find the latest innovations in plant material, supplies, services, technological developments, and advances in logistics for the nursery chain.

This exhibition focuses on the needs of nurseries with the purpose of improving the productivity, logistics, and commercial capacity of producers and thus professionalizing nurseries in Colombia.

Next edition: Dates for 2025 not known yet.

Website ExpoPlantas.

October – Expo Flor Ecuador (Quito, Ecuador)

Expo Flor Ecuador is one of the best International Flower Trade Shows in the cut flower industry. The fair was born with the mission of representing the Ecuadorian floriculture sector and meeting the needs of its partners, through fast and effective services that help them generate added value in business, framed in social and environmental standards.

Their exhibitors include breeders, flower growers, agriculture suppliers, freight forwarders, and airlines. The organization strives to facilitate your search – as a professional flower buyer – for all your business needs and the best quality product in the market.

Next edition: Dates for the next edition in 2026 are not known yet.

Website Expo Flor Ecuador.

November – Trade Fair Aalsmeer – TFA (Aalsmeer, Netherlands)

Product launches, demos, sustainable developments, and all that surrounded by a range of colors and smells. Are you curious about the latest developments in the floriculture industry? Then visit the Aalsmeer Trade Fair!

For years, the Trade Fair Aalsmeer has been experienced as a networking and inspiration event in the field of floriculture that you must attend. The event offers great opportunities to make new contacts, catch up, and do business.

Next edition: 4 – 6 November 2025.

Website Trade Fair Aalsmeer.

November – International Floriculture Trade Fair – IFTF (Vijfhuizen, Netherlands)

International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) is an industry-wide event serving all segments of the floriculture industry chain: from breeders, propagators, technical & service suppliers, and growers to the trade. It is all about buying and selling within the floriculture chain.

IFTF has found an excellent home base in Expo Haarlemmermeer, a former Floriade Hall designed and built as a state-of-the-art greenhouse. It is situated in the town of Vijfhuizen near Aalsmeer, where the Royal FloraHolland flower auction is located, which hosts a trade show for its members only around the same dates as the IFTF is being held.

Next edition: 4 – 6 November 2025.

Website International Floriculture Trade Fair.

November – Landscape Istanbul Fair (Istanbul, Türkiye)

Landscape Istanbul Fair will open up a world of opportunities by bringing the global landscaping community together! It will contribute to the international trade in landscape equipment, materials, and ornamental plants with its focus on providing a dedicated platform for commerce, education, and networking!

You can interact directly with professionals and decision-makers from the global Landscaping and Ornamental Plants industries. It’s a great place to meet with qualified buyers and create export potential.

Next edition: 19 – 21 November 2025.

Website Landscape Istanbul Fair.

December – ??

In December there are no exhibitions that you cannot afford to miss. Time to prepare for the next year of events, fairs, festivals, fairs, and other floral events!

See You Around (the World)!

Plenty of floral opportunities, don’t you think? So, start planning, take this trip, enjoy the show, and good luck networking and doing business!

Feature image by Rob Metsers and courtesy of HPP Exhibitions.