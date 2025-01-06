Learn about on-trend Garden Rose varieties from Alexandra Farms.

Pantone Color of the Year 2025 Calls for Luxurious, Textural, Abundant Florals: Garden Roses to Explore and Elevate Trends

“Mocha Mousse,” a soft and muted brown color recently announced as the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, appeals to our desire for well-being by recalling the exquisiteness of a warm cup of coffee or the pleasure of good chocolate. The color represents a yearned-for sensation of comfort, safety, and warmth while tinged with luxury and awe, which is the perfect scenario for our garden roses to stand out.

Pantone offers several accompanying color palettes—shades and fragrances that complement and harmonize with the mood set by the primary color of the year. The rich Floral Pathways palette includes soft tan pinks, muted violets and greens, a gentle call for mauve, and a few greys and blues. Garden roses’ varied tones, along with the largeness of their bloom heads and the depths of their texture, make them ideal for creating the desired feeling. Discover the varieties we believe will be big in 2025!

On-Trend Garden Rose Varieties from Alexandra Farms

Miyabi Brown: This Japanese garden rose showcases a sublime blend of colors that nurture its opening into unmatched stardom. From a soft, muted pink to a cream-colored center, with underlying mauve and tan tones, this exemplary rose is simply perfect. Full of texture and richness in its large opening, Miyabi Brown is sure to capture hearts throughout the year.

Golden Mustard : While this variety is not new to our collection, this year is her chance to shine! With mellow coffee-and-milk tones, this Deluxe Garden Rose blends deliciously and makes a fabulous addition to any palette. As its name suggests, Golden Mustard’s rich golden hue makes her unique and vintage-looking, bringing warm accents to any design.

Princess Holly’s Hope: With her classic peach and cream-colored shade, this newer garden rose brings delightful avant-garde aspects to the table. Of a large and star-like bloom, she appears to twirl as if knowing how lovely she is. Princess Holly’s Hope is enticingly full of countless ruffled petals and capable of many surprises. The variation in her sweet colors makes her an intriguing addition to this trend.

Lavender Bouquet and Café Latte: These roses have medium-sized blooms and unconventional tones. Their uniqueness makes them both quite dreamy choices for this color trend. Lavender Bouquet has, as you might guess, a soft lavender color with slight variations between violet and blush pink. Her wavy petals open fully into a boutonniere-like shape. Café Latte has been very on-trend these past few years with her soft mocha and mauve tones, and she keeps giving. With her loosely arranged petals, she can expand as much as desired, and she gives off an exquisite, musky scent that fits right into the coziness of the floral pathway

Princess Hitomi: The soft pink variety from our Princess collection imparts a sweet floral essence to this palette and suggests abundance through its largeness, longevity, and texture. With glimmering petals, this rose perfectly complements the deliciousness of this trend.

Loli Spr and Hana Spr : Loli Spr dances along the line of mauve and sand-toned, ideal for this floral trend. Quite popular already and singular in its color and performance, we hope to see a lot of her. Hana Spr is a new spray rose variety that blends all the rich tones of Mocha Mousse in its sandy-colored spiral blooms. With deep, loose, golden-brown petals that open wide into glimmering boutonnieres and four blooms on a single stem, this exceptional variety will captivate and hold its own in any arrangement. Floral Design @blumflorals

Moving Ahead into 2025

We are thrilled to see how this floral trend evolves throughout the year and how different designers add their personal touch! Watch how the violets, pinks, and tans bring out the best of one another in this magic floral elixir. These garden roses can create endless enchanting combinations that call to the feeling of lushness and comfort in the small delight that is to be close to flowers.