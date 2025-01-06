Proper refrigeration is critical for florists to maintain the freshness and longevity of flowers, requiring precise temperature control, moderate to high humidity, and low airflow. Flot-Aire Refrigerators emphasizes the science behind floral refrigeration.

Source: Flot-Aire Refrigerators

Refrigeration and the Florist

By Flot-Aire Refrigerators

Refrigeration has a primary purpose to keep products placed in a space colder than the ambient one and it must also maintain, reduce or add humidity. So, we might say there is a science behind the right refrigeration for your product.

Flowers are a special and delicate product that needs to be kept in a colder environment with moderate to high humidity with low air flow. Some varieties of flowers need to be kept colder than others.

We have recommended 37F degrees at the low end to 41F at the time the unit starts to cool down. The reason is that 37F is suitable for a large variety of flowers and forage. But we know some will try to store roses at 33F-34F to keep them from opening, and many florists would rather have a tight rose. Here is one solution to consider. Place the roses on the top shelf or anywhere that is closer to the air coming directly off the evaporator. This will be about 32F-34F degrees. You may need to wrap, so not to burn the petals or ferns.

Refrigeration naturally removes humidity during the cooling process. But for floral when engineered right, the evaporator will be oversized with a low air fan. And the compressor condensing unit will be matched at an 8TD.

What does this mean: The cooler may require let’s say 8000 btu’s to cool an 8’x12’- 35F degree cooler. The compressor will be 8000 btu’s, but the Evaporator will be 9000-10,000 btu’s. This will help to maintain higher humidity.

The cooler walls, ceiling and floor must have good insulation R-value to cause less run-time on the compressor unit.

About the humidity, in theory, during the cooling process the humidity level is going down, because the coil tubes are very cold about 25F and the moisture in the air will be drawn to it and freeze. Then while not cooling the space, water will drip off and go down the drain. Now because you keep your stems in water, we never lose too much moisture.

And in the off time when it is not cooling and while the temperature rises, the humidity level is going up. This is why we like 4 degrees in rise before cooling back down.

One thing to note is that the colder the refrigerator the lower the humidity. This is why topical flowers, when cooled only to 55F-60F, can easily maintain high humidity in the refrigerated space.

When flowers are produced and sold to their final blooming place, there are many parts to consider. A seed or bulb is planted, grown, harvested, inspected and packed for shipping around the globe. Some flowers are packed in ice, but all ship in a refrigerated cargo space. Most of the time shipped first to a wholesaler and kept refrigerated. When a florist receives the product, they immediately start the next process. Strip leaves, pull thorns, cut stems and get in water. Place in cooler and be ready to create a custom and fresh new one-of-a-kind specially designed arrangement. Place back in cooler until delivery or pick up in store.

Knowing about the integrated process of bringing flowers from planting to special occasion, we at Flot-Aire have enjoyed many decades of working with and for the florist to ensure keeping your flowers fresh.

When your customers are happy with you, then you will be happy with us.

Thank you,

Wayne Lauer

Flot-Aire Refrigerators