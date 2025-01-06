National gifts and accessories industry leader Just Got 2 Have It! is celebrating its 25th anniversary and the addition of exciting new lines at the Atlanta Winter Market.

Source- Just Got To Have it!

Full press release below

JUST GOT 2 HAVE IT! CELEBRATES 25TH ANNIVERSARY AND ANNOUNCES NEW LINES FOR 2025 ATLANTA WINTER MARKET

ATLANTA-January 2, 2025- National gifts and accessories industry leader Just Got 2 Have It! is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2025. The year kicks off with a sparkling new showroom and the addition of exciting new lines at the Atlanta Winter Market, starting Monday, January 13th. The company will showcase its expanded portfolio across two showrooms in Building 2 at AmericasMart, both located on the 17th floor.

The Southeast Lifestyle division has welcomed: Goosies, HJane Jewels, Maison de Papier, RSeyeshop and SunnyLife. These additions will be displayed in showroom 1700.

Additionally, the Southeast Gift Division has the following brands to its offering: Cartonic, Emergency Confetti, Inked Brands and Mary Phillips Designs. These brands will be featured in showroom 1701.

Just Got 2 Have It! Principal Michelle Morgan announced the new collections and stated:

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we’re excited to debut new gift and lifestyle brands in our expanded showrooms. This milestone reflects our commitment to quality, creativity, and supporting retailers with trend-forward products. We can’t wait to welcome buyers at the Atlanta Market this January!”

To mark its 25th anniversary in 2025, Just Got 2 Have It! will host a festive celebration on Tuesday, January 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Both showrooms will offer hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a lively atmosphere to celebrate this significant milestone.

Just Got 2 Have It! was founded in 2000 and is proudly woman owned. It is the premier brand agency specializing in innovative, trend-forward products. Just Got 2 Have It! covers the U.S. in 36 states, with divisions in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest, and West, and has more than 24,000 s.f. of showroom space between its Las Vegas and Atlanta showrooms.