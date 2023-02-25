FloraLife has announced that its global line of flower food packets’ carbon footprint has been fully assessed. All FloraLife® branded recyclable paper flower food packet products, which includes FloraLife® Express and FloraLife Crystal Clear®, are now deemed to be carbon neutral.

Full Article Below Source

FloraLife Assesses Recyclable Paper Packets Line and Announces it Carbon Neutral

Smithers-Oasis Floral March 3, 2023

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, is announcing that its global line of flower food packets’ carbon footprint has been fully assessed. All FloraLife® branded recyclable paper flower food packet products, which includes FloraLife® Express and FloraLife Crystal Clear®, are now deemed to be carbon neutral. All packaging now conveys this information with symbols to indicate carbon neutrality and end of life recommendations.

In addition to directly reducing the carbon footprint of the packets, the company has partnered with Carbon Footprint Ltd. to offset the remainder of the packets carbon footprint.

“Not only can consumers enjoy the recyclability of our FloraLife® flower food paper packets, we’ve taken it a step further by making our paper packaging carbon neutral,” explained Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, FloraLife. “By moving toward paper, the carbon footprint of the packets has been reduced, and we are also offsetting the remaining impact by our investment in the Pacajai REDD+ project, a program to prevent unplanned deforestation in the Amazon; the Longyuan Mulilo De Aar North Wind Energy Facility project, a project to supply wind-generated electricity to a grid in South Africa; and the 5MW Solar Power Plant in Rajasthan, India.”

To conduct the assessment, FloraLife partnered with Carbon Footprint Ltd., a leading company that specializes in carbon emission assessments, environmental strategy and planning, carbon and energy reduction and carbon offsetting. Carbon offsetting plays the role of balancing out the emissions that have already been caused, by supporting projects around the world that help provide solutions to climate change.

“It was FloraLife’s goal to improve our flower food paper packets by reducing or eliminating our carbon footprint,” Allen added. “Partnering with Carbon Footprint Ltd. was instrumental in guiding us through the assessment process and to ensuring the packaging carbon neutral.”

As part of the climate change aspect of its 2025 Sustainability Plan, FloraLife began examining the carbon footprint of all its products. FloraLife’s sustainability initiative is the company’s long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in five commitment areas: climate change, water stewardship, product portfolio, sustainable packaging and stakeholder awareness.

For more information on FloraLife’s carbon neutral paper packets, contact Mark Allen, Global Product and Sustainability Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.

Photo caption: FloraLife® Express branded recyclable paper flower food packets are now deemed to be carbon neutral.