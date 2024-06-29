Summer 2024 Las Vegas Market Preview Guide Now Available

The Summer 2024 edition of the Las Vegas Market Preview, the nearly-200-page guide complete with trend information and product previews, exhibitor highlights, business insights, Market details and travel tips, is now available as a print magazine and interactive digital flipbook ahead of Las Vegas Market, July 28 – August 1, 2024, at World Market Center Las Vegas.

"The Las Vegas Market Preview is the essential resource for Summer 2024 Market preparation," said Karen Olson, ANDMORE℠ executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "With comprehensive coverage including trend forecasts, sourcing strategies and key Market advice, buyers will discover a plethora of guidance for at-Market success and added convenience."

The Las Vegas Market Preview features trend-related stories to tease the new and now of the Summer 2024 edition. ANDMORE’s premier trend program, The ( A ) List, follows Alaina Kaczmarski, Kathy Kuo and Roger Thomas through design discovery at Market. Meet The ( A ) List chronicles two of this Summer’s influencers – Kuo and Thomas – to walk readers through their inspiration for “The ( A ) List Edit.” New and Noteworthy highlights brand new products across several categories, including furniture, bedding, home décor, gift and casual/outdoor. Market Snapshot showcases product discovery for Summer 2024’s must-watch items and recaps Winter’s People’s Choice product winners; and a Wellness Retreat feature spotlights Las Vegas Market products to make a serene, holistic home.

Business-relevant stories chronicle best practices and profiles from rising exhibitors at Market. Doing Good Isn’t Temporary features temporary exhibitors with exemplary ethics; A Day At Market follows buyers, Kelsey Ormonde of Sanctuaire Interiors and Lilly Ellis of Spruce Collective, through their Market journeys and methods; and Life’s A Beach tells one store owner’s story of transitioning a quaint beachfront shop into a destination haven.

The Las Vegas Market Preview captures collections around World Market Center Las Vegas campus, including a Coastal Chic feature showcasing seaside-inspired trends in home decor; and Precious Metals documenting silvers, golds and industrial finishes across Market. The Preview also features must-see products in the Gift & Home Temporaries in the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas and the B6: Home Furnishing Temporaries. Also spotlighted are new introductions in lighting, rugs, housewares, personal care, seasonal, toys and jewelry.

Helpful tools in the Las Vegas Market Preview include Services at Market with step-by-step guides for planning both on- and off-campus activities and accommodations; Be More Connected at Las Vegas covers onsite opportunities to source and socialize, with a seminar and events schedule; and listings of exhibitors and industry partners. A deep dive into the @Market App Winter Recap recaps the successful adaptation of ANDMORE℠’s premier digital tool, the @Market App, with tips on how to use the technology during Summer Market.

The Preview includes a brand-new QR code to access a digital preview video; hot spots connecting to corresponding pages on LasVegasMarket.com; hyperlinked exhibitor photos leading to digital showrooms; and hyperlinked advertisements accessing brands’ websites for buyers to learn more. The online version of the Summer 2024 Las Vegas Market Preview is at LasVegasMarket.com/Publications.

In addition to the Las Vegas Market Preview, Las Vegas Market provides comprehensive planning tools, including ANDMORE’s @Market App and the Las Vegas Market website. At Market, the Las Vegas Market Buyers’ Guide provides a complete A-Z listing of permanent showrooms and temporary exhibitors.

Las Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home décor and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Las Vegas Market’s diverse product offerings allow for cross-category commerce among these industries. The Summer 2024 Las Vegas Market is July 28 – August 1, 2024, at World Market Center Las Vegas. For information, visit LasVegasMarket.com.

About ANDMORE: ANDMORE℠, formerly International Market Centers, is an omnichannel wholesale marketmaker that fuels opportunities for wholesale buyers and sellers to connect, grow and prosper through physical markets, design centers and digital channels. The company owns and operates more than 20 million square feet of premium event and showroom space, hosting live events in Atlanta, High Point, N.C., Las Vegas and New York City. By pairing face-to-face events with always-on digital tools, ANDMORE provides truly omnichannel business platforms for its global wholesale customer base. ANDMORE.com