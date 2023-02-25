On March 4, 2023, American Tulip Day is returning to San Francisco. Union Square will be transformed by 80,000 American-grown tulips, grown from Dutch bulbs, in honor of International Women’s Day. The public is invited to come and pick a free bouquet of tulips for themselves or as a gift to a woman who has inspired them this past year.

Source: Press Release Garden Media Group

80,000 Tulips to Illuminate San Francisco’s Union Square on American Tulip Day in Celebration of International Women’s Day

Tulips to return to the city on March 4, presented by Royal Anthos

(February 2023) – On March 4, 2023, American Tulip Day is returning to San Francisco. Union Square will be transformed by 80,000 American-grown tulips, grown from Dutch bulbs, in honor of International Women’s Day. The public is invited to come and pick a free bouquet of tulips for themselves or as a gift to a woman who has inspired them this past year.

Presented by Royal Anthos, tulips in countless colors and varieties will take over San Francisco’s iconic Union Square on Saturday, March 4. “We are so excited to be back in San Francisco for our popular American Tulip Day,” says Henk Westerhof, President of Royal Anthos. “A bouquet of tulips is the perfect way to honor the extraordinary women who inspire us every day. Tulips symbolize unconditional love, new beginnings, and charity.”

The Mayor of San Francisco, London N. Breed, and the President of Royal Anthos, Henk Westerhof, will open the ceremony at 12:00 pm. At that time, Westerhof will present a bouquet of tulips to the Mayor named after her. “The Dutch people are grateful for the strong relationship with the City of San Francisco. To thank the city and the Mayor for receiving Dutch Queen Maxima in September 2022, we will name a special tulip after Mayor London Breed and gift Dutch tulips to Bay Area residents,” said Consul-General Dirk Janssen.

London Breed Tulip

“Tulip Day brings so much color and joy to Union Square. I can’t think of a more spectacular way to welcome spring than picking a bouquet of tulips in San Francisco’s iconic public plaza,” said San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg.

“Science confirms that flowers make us happy and promote compassion and kindness for others. Seeing the joy on thousands of people’s faces is so powerful. There is nothing else like the feeling American Tulip Day brings,” exclaims Peggy Anne Montgomery from Garden Media Group. “Tulips are the perfect way to honor women and spread the joy that only fresh flowers can bring. We hope it will become a new tradition to share a bouquet of tulips with the special women in our lives on International Women’s Day.”

The International Tulip Festival

When: March 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm; open to the public. Opening ceremony and press preview begin at 12:00 pm with presentation of tulips to Mayor Breed.

March 4, 2023, 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm; open to the public. Opening ceremony and press preview begin at 12:00 pm with presentation of tulips to Mayor Breed. What: Pick up to 15 tulips and build your own bouquet or one to share with a woman who has inspired you in honor of International Women’s Day. As always, access to the tulip garden in Union Square is free, and so are the flowers.

Pick up to 15 tulips and build your own bouquet or one to share with a woman who has inspired you in honor of International Women’s Day. As always, access to the tulip garden in Union Square is free, and so are the flowers. Where: San Francisco’s Union Square (conveniently located near the Powell Street BART station). A large turnout is expected; attendees are encouraged to use public transportation.

San Francisco’s Union Square (conveniently located near the Powell Street BART station). A large turnout is expected; attendees are encouraged to use public transportation. Press Preview: Begins at noon on March 4. Accredited press may schedule an interview with bulb growers, and/or government officials. Press wanting to attend, RSVP to: peggyanne@gardenmediagroup.com.

Begins at noon on March 4. Accredited press may schedule an interview with bulb growers, and/or government officials. Press wanting to attend, RSVP to: peggyanne@gardenmediagroup.com. Press Passes: Will be given out on Post Street behind the main stage.

Press Kit: A press kit containing a wide selection of event images, logos, and videos that can be used as b-roll can be provided. All images are provided royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source.

A press kit containing a wide selection of event images, logos, and videos that can be used as b-roll can be provided. All images are provided royalty-free when citing FlowerBulbs.com as the source. Accessible Entrance: A special entrance at the corner of Geary Street and Powell Street will be available for visitors with disabilities.

American Tulip Day 2023 is presented by Royal Anthos with support from San Francisco Recreation and Parks and the Union Square Business Improvement District.

Why promote flowers:

Fresh flowers promote innovation, creativity, and productivity.

The presence of flowers triggers overall positive emotional health with general life satisfaction, delight, and gratitude.

Flowers reduce feelings of depression, anxiety, and agitation.

Flowers provide comfort due to an inherent tendency of humans to be drawn to nature.

Flowers boost the well-being and general health of senior citizens.

To find more information and inspiring videos, visit FlowerBulbDay.com. #AmericanTulipDay #FlowerBulbDay

Royal Anthos is a Dutch trade organization that represents the trade companies in flower bulbs and nursery stock products worldwide. For more information, visit www.anthos.org.

Garden Media Group specializes in the home, garden, horticulture, outdoor-living, lawn and landscape industries. They offer innovative PR campaigns designed to secure top media placements and partnerships with traditional and social media. For gardening tips, new product announcements, and PR and marketing tips, visit www.gardenmediagroup.com.

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department currently manages more than 220 parks, playgrounds and open spaces throughout San Francisco, including two outside city limits – Sharp Park in Pacifica and Camp Mather in the High Sierras. The system includes full-complex recreation centers, swimming pools, golf courses, sports fields and numerous small-to-medium-sized clubhouses that offer a variety of sports- and arts-related recreation programs for people of all ages. Included in the Department’s responsibilities are Golden Gate Park, Coit Tower, the Marina Yacht Harbor, the San Francisco Zoo and Lake Merced. In 2017, San Francisco became the first city in the nation where all residents have access to a park within a 10-minute walk, a direct result of the Department’s commitment to increasing and improving parkland in the city. Learn more at: sfrecpark.org