We are excited to see your most stunning fall wedding creations and share them with our readers! Let’s make this autumn season the best one yet!

Upload your photos today for a chance to showcase your winning design work to the floral world!

You have the chance to win fabulous prizes from our sponsors—Accent Decor, Fitz Design, SecondFlor, and True Client Pro—and have your work published in Florists’ Review Magazine.

Contest Categories:

Submit photos of your best autumn wedding florals in any or all of these categories:

Ceremony Décor

Reception Décor

Bouquets

Wearable Flowers

Best Overall Wedding



Katie Noonan AIFD

Noonan’s Designs

Kelsea Holder @kelseaholderphoto

Planner @vanessanoelevents







Prizes:

Best Overall Wedding will receive a $500 product credit from Accent Decor

* Include photos of all parts of the event so we can get a glimpse into the whole event



Wearable Flowers (corsages, boutonnieres, hairpieces/headpieces, floral jewelry, etc.)

1st place will receive a mystery box of Fitz Product $350 value

2nd place will receive a mystery box of Fitz Product $150 value

3rd place will receive a mystery box of Fitz Product $100 value



Best Ceremony will receive a future florist spotlight article in Florists Review

Best Bridal Bouquet will receive a one year subscription to True Client Pros florist plan



Best Reception will recieve $350 credit to SecondFlor.us



The winning designers will have their work featured in our September issue.

To Enter:

Upload your photos below (300dpi images or large 72dpi for magazine print). Weddings must have occurred in 2022, 2023, or 2024.



Ensure you provide all requested information and obtain permission for Florists’ Review to publish any images taken by a professional photographer.



All images and video footage must be copyright-free to be published across all Florists’ Review platforms.



Our panel of judges will select their favorite designs in each category, and we will publish these top designs in our September issue and on our website, FloristsReview.com.

Entry deadline: August 6th, 2024.

Thank you for joining us!

This contest is open to designers located in the United States.

Contest Sponsors: