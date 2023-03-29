As we begin to celebrate and recognize the contributions of LGBTQ+ community and their culture, we have decided to host a design contest to spread love through flowers.

Each June presents us with an opportunity to grow as individuals, professionals, and allies. Pride month gives us a chance to learn more about ourselves, our families, and our colleagues. Let’s show our support with flowers.

Please submit your best pride themed florals for a chance to be published in Florists’ Review’s June 2023 Issue and have your work featured across all of our social media platforms. This can be work you have done in the past or create something new. We are excited to see and share your beautiful designs to celebrate Pride month this June.

*The deadline for submission is May 1st, 2023

Enter today!