fbpx
Advertisement

Florists’ Reviews Autumn Wedding Contest

Posted by | Aug 10, 2022 | ,

Florists’ Reviews Autumn Wedding Contest

Enter our latest contest by sharing your autumn wedding work

According to The Knot and WeddingWire, October and September are the most popular months for weddings (No. 1 and No. 2, respectively), surpassing June (No. 3) for the past several years! So, we’d love to see your fall wedding work—and share it with our readers!

Enter our 2022 Autumn Wedding Contest Today! All winning designers will have their work featured in our October issue.

We’ve created a contest where you can submit photos of your best autumn wedding florals in any or all of four categories:

• Bridal/Bridesmaid Bouquets

Best Ribbon Wrapped Bouquet will receive a $100 gift card from our sponsor Reliant Ribbon

reliant ribbon gift card $100 for best ribbon wrapped Boq

• Wearable Flowers (corsages, boutonnieres, hairpieces/headpieces, floral jewelry, etc.)

Best Boutonniere will receive a prize package from our sponsor Boutstix.

• Reception Centerpiece/Décor

Best Reception will receive a one year subscription to Florists’ Review.

• Ceremony Décor

Best Ceremony will receive a future spotlight in Florists Review magazine.

(The weddings need to have occurred in September, October, or November of 2020, 2021, or 2022.)

TO ENTER, simply upload your photos below (We need either 300dpi images or large 72dpi for magazine print:  

The entry deadline is September 9, 2022.

Our panel of judges will select their favorite designs in each category, and we will publish those top designs in our October issue and on our website, FloristsReview.com. 

Upload your photos today for your chance to show the floral world your winning design work!

Thank you for joining us! 🌹

Enter Here

Our Sponsors:

For inspiration from our 2021 Winners

fall bridal bouquet with bride
Julie Blunier
Stacey Hellman

Angela Tipton

About The Author

FR Team

Related Posts

Aloha Love

Aloha Love

June 28, 2022

Share your thoughts about Florists’ Review

Share your thoughts about Florists’ Review

March 4, 2021

The Founding of Florists’ Review

The Founding of Florists’ Review

January 17, 2022

How to Avoid Burnout

How to Avoid Burnout

May 2, 2022

Subscribe
MELROSE

Categories

creative candles

florists' review

For all the latest industry news, contest announcements, new product introductions and much more join our weekly newsletter club.

Your information is safe with us! We do not sell or trade our customer’s data with third parties.