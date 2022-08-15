Florists’ Reviews Autumn Wedding Contest

Enter our latest contest by sharing your autumn wedding work

According to The Knot and WeddingWire, October and September are the most popular months for weddings (No. 1 and No. 2, respectively), surpassing June (No. 3) for the past several years! So, we’d love to see your fall wedding work—and share it with our readers!

Enter our 2022 Autumn Wedding Contest Today! All winning designers will have their work featured in our October issue.

We’ve created a contest where you can submit photos of your best autumn wedding florals in any or all of four categories:

• Bridal/Bridesmaid Bouquets

Best Ribbon Wrapped Bouquet will receive a $100 gift card from our sponsor Reliant Ribbon

• Wearable Flowers (corsages, boutonnieres, hairpieces/headpieces, floral jewelry, etc.)

Best Boutonniere will receive a prize package from our sponsor Boutstix.

• Reception Centerpiece/Décor

Best Reception will receive a one year subscription to Florists’ Review.

• Ceremony Décor

Best Ceremony will receive a future spotlight in Florists Review magazine.

(The weddings need to have occurred in September, October, or November of 2020, 2021, or 2022.)

TO ENTER, simply upload your photos below (We need either 300dpi images or large 72dpi for magazine print:

The entry deadline is September 9, 2022.

Our panel of judges will select their favorite designs in each category, and we will publish those top designs in our October issue and on our website, FloristsReview.com.

Upload your photos today for your chance to show the floral world your winning design work!

Thank you for joining us! 🌹

Our Sponsors:

For inspiration from our 2021 Winners

Julie Blunier

Stacey Hellman