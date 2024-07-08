Meet the winner and finalists in the “Certified American Grown” edition of FR’s flower design contest.

By Nita Robertson, AIFD

Sponsored by Certified American Grown

Florists’ Review is delighted to present the winner and finalists in our annual “Best in Blooms” contest celebrating “American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month,” which has been proclaimed annually every July by Congress since 2017 and is now spearheaded by Certified American Grown, a nonprofit national trade association for cut flower and foliage farmers in the U.S., that works toward sustainability and prosperity through unified advocacy and strategic promotion.

More than 65 floral designers from across the country submitted photos of their work for our jury’s consideration. From those, four florists were chosen to compete. Each finalist received an abundance of products from four Certified American Grown-member flower farms to create an outdoor summer tablescape highlighting the beautiful bounty of our country. Finalists were asked to use at least three types of flowers and foliages from each of the four farms and to incorporate a garland in a creative way, such as on or above a table or as chair accents.

The contributing farms are:

Green Valley Floral
   Salinas, Calif.

Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers
   Fallbrook, Calif.

Pyramid Flowers
   Oxnard, Calif.

FernTrust
   Seville, Fla.

The winner will be featured in a “Florist Spotlight” feature in an upcoming issue of Florists’ Review, have her work featured across all of our social media platforms, and receive a $500 product credit with our Certified American Grown partners.

WINNER

Briana Maginn

Wildflower Touch

Center Moriches, N.Y.

Briana Maginn=winner
tablescape entry
winner entry
differnt angle

FINALISTS

Jalisca Thomason

Rustic Roots Floral Design

Exeter, Calif.

modern tablescape

I was like a little kid on Christmas morning, jumping up and down and exclaiming over everything when I received my boxes of American grown flowers and foliageI

Full of Vibrant colors, saturated colors, muted tones, and the most gigantic king protea I have ever seen. There were so many gorgeous blooms that were vying to be the center of attention- from the shapes and smells of the Rose Lily to the perfectly petaled garden roses I just could not choose a star!

Sara Lunn

Sara Lunn Floral Studio

Las Vegas, Nev.

Mikayla Hooper Photography
Mikayla Hooper Photography

As I envisioned crafting my ideal ‘Summer Outdoor Tablescape,’ memories flooded my mind, reminiscent of warm childhood evenings when I exchanged my lemonade stand earnings for a refreshing creamsicle from the ice cream truck. The magical final touch of the tablescape was the plumosus infused mixed foliage Garland from Fern Trust that I installed along the bistro lights above the table!

Megan Flickinger

Form & Fire

Boonsboro, Md.

outdoor tablescape

Designing for the finals was an exhilarating experience, and I’m truly honored to have been included in this year’s Best in Blooms. I’m in awe of my fellow competitors and want to thank Florists’ Review, American Grown Flowers, Resendiz Brothers, FernTrust, Green Valley, and Pyramid Flowers for their exceptional products and for showcasing the stunning variety of flowers grown right here in the U.S.

Product List of American Grown Flowers and Foliage


Fern Trust		Garland – Salal/Var Pitt/Israeli Ruscus10′
Var Ligustrum2 bunches
Weeping Podocarpus2 bunches
Plumosus2 bunches
Medium Monstera2 bunches
TI2 bunches
Victoria’s Lace2 bunches
Green Valley FloralsGarden Rose: Caramel Antike1 bunch
Garden Rose: Helios Romantica1 bunch
Garden Rose: Princess Sakura1 bunch
Garden Sprays: Claire de Lune1 bunch
Garden Sprays: Scented Air1 bunch
Garden Sprays: Princess Fairy Cup Wh1 bunch
Pyramid FlowersAster Matsumoto Peach1 bunch
Aster Nina Purple1 bunch
Aster Nina White1 bunch
Delphinium Sea Waltz Dk Blue1 bunch
Dianthus Peach1 bunch
Freesia Corvette White1 bunch
Freesia Pink Sensation Pink1 bunch
Gerbera Orange1 bunch
Gerbera Peach1 bunch
LAHB Lily Sunderland Orange1 bunch
Limonium Purple1 bunch
Rose Lily Samantha Pink1 bunch
Veronica White1 bunch
Resendiz BrothersBanksia speciosa1 stem
Banksia ashbyi1 stem
Pincushion Flame Giant5 stems
Pincushion Spider5 stems
Pincushion Brandi dela Cruz5 stems
Protea King3 stems
Protea Duchess3 stems
Protea Venus3 stems
Grevillea flower peach5 stems
Waxflower Pixie Moon1 bunch
Waxflower Jurian Brook1 bunch
Blue Lepto or Rotundifolia1 bunch
Leucadendron Linifolium1 bunch
Leucadendron Jubilee Crown1 bunch
Leucadendron Galpinii1 bunch
Grevillea Ivanhoe1 bunch
Reeves Pink Bottlebrush1 bunch
AmericanGrown_certified