The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) presented one of their highest honors to laureate member J Schwanke, creator of the public television show J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom, at their National Symposium in Orlando on July 3, 2024.

Full Article Here Source Flowerandcents

Blog, Latest News, Press ReleaseJuly 11, 2024

J Schwanke receives AIFD® Distinguished Service to Floral Industry Award

J Schwanke receives AIFD® Distinguished Service to Floral Industry Award at AIFD Symposium “Emerge” in Orlando, Florida”

Orlando, FL, July 3, 2024 – “The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) presented one of their highest honors to laureate member J Schwanke, creator of the public television show J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom, at their National Symposium in Orlando on July 3, 2024. The AIFD Award of Distinguished Service to the Floral Industry is presented to AIFD Members who have made a significant contribution to the floral industry.

AIFD National President, Laurie Lemek, presented the award to Schwanke during the AIFD Annual Awards Banquet. The two longtime friends were both inducted into AIFD in 1991. Mr. Schwanke was unable to attend the event, however accepted the award in his acceptance speech via video which can be seen at https://watch.ubloom.com/videos/2024-aifd-distinguished-service-to-the-floral-industry-recipient-j-schwanke .

Schwanke states, “I’m thankful and honored to be recognized by AIFD and the Flower Industry by this award. Flowers have always been my passion, and I love sharing the health and wellness benefits, and pleasure that flowers provide everyone. I’m very grateful that myself, and my TV show about flowers, are being recognized for Flower Education Outreach by AIFD, with this award!”

Recognition for Distinguished Service via J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom

Mr. Schwanke’s show, J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom, is a public education television series that communicates the health and wellness benefits of flowers. It is beloved by fans not only for the beauty of flowers but also its calming and relaxing nature. The flower lifestyle show focuses on cut flowers and including them in projects, crafts, flower arranging, and even recipes and beverages. Visits to flower farms and events are also included, as well as a featured flower in each episode.

The show is produced by the Life in Bloom Foundation, a non-profit, established by Schwanke, and is distributed free of charge to all public television stations and networks, via this foundation.

“I would be remiss not to mention my gratitude to the show’s fans – and underwriters, who make it possible,” said Schwanke, “Season 6 of J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom is underwritten by CalFlowers, Albertsons Companies, and Passion Roses. Closed caption funding is provided by Holland American Flowers. Additional production assistance is provided through donations by individuals through the Life in Bloom Foundation, Inc. – donations are tax deductible and can be made at www.thelifeinbloomfoundation.org or through the uBloom website.”

J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom is currently premiering Season 6 in over 415 markets across the USA. In total, 81 episodes are in broadcast rotation nationally. The show debuted in April of 2019 and has been on the air – uninterrupted – ever since. Season 7 is currently in production for release in April 2025.

J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom is presented by American Public Television and attracts millions of viewers from all walks of life. The series can be seen on local PBS stations in all 50 states, and on PBS, PBS Passport, Create TV, as well as Schwanke’s website, uBloom.com. The Create TV Network has scheduled a ‘Flower Power’ Marathon of the series for July 12, 13, and 14, airing on its national schedule.

A Member of American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) for 33 Years

Schwanke was accepted into AIFD in 1991. The mission of AIFD® is to advance the art of professional floral design through education, service and leadership, and to recognize the achievement of excellence in this art form. Recipients of The AIFD Award of Distinguished Service to the Floral Industry must be a member of AIFD in good standing, served AIFD on a national or regional level, played an active role in allied or trade organizations, been a leader in industry education, research and product development, and promotes the flower industry and AIFD at the industry and consumer level. Schwanke is a laureate member of the American Institute of Floral Designers and served in Leadership for 13 years – including Membership Committee, National Board of Directors, Chairman of Flower Industry Partners, and Awards Committee. He has presented Education programs nationally at Previous Symposia, and in all 50 States in the USA, and other countries.

J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom is presented and distributed in the U.S. by American Public Television. Host J Schwanke, is a fourth-generation florist, award-winning author, and speaker, whose passion for flowers is infectious. The show’s underwriters include CalFlowers, Albertsons Companies, Passion Roses, and closed caption funder Holland America Flowers. Check local public television and Create TV listings to find out when J Schwanke’s Life in Bloom airs in your area, or watch via PBS Passport. The show is also available to stream for free at www.uBloom.com/LifeInBloom.

# # #

About J Schwanke

J is the host and creator of the TV show J Schwanke’s Life In Bloom, broadcast on public television and Create TV stations. A fourth-generation florist, J is a flower expert and professional speaker, regarded as the most trusted voice in the flower industry. He was actually born at a flower convention and grew up in his family’s greenhouses. His website, uBloom.com, offers flower fans everywhere the opportunity to learn and experience the fun of flowers and flower arranging, 24/7! J has given flower demonstrations in all 50 states, Canada and England. Highlights include the Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival, Art in Bloom, Bouquets to Art, San Francisco Flower & Garden Show, and Flowers at Kensington Palace. The J Schwanke YouTube Channel has over 90,000 subscribers and more than 11.5 million views. J is the author of Fun with Flowers, a Living Now Book Award winner, and Bloom 365 – The Essential Guide to Arranging Flowers Every Day, awarded the Gold IPPY (Home and Garden category) by the Independent Publisher Book Awards.

American Public Television

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation’s public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT’s diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children’s series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves’ Europe, Pacific Heartbeat, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Lidia’s Kitchen, Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, Live From the Artists Den, James Patterson’s Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT’s programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television’s lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television’s premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT’s programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

By Williee Armellini