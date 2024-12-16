Each year, every FloraCraft team member is granted eight hours of paid volunteer time to dedicate to a local nonprofit. This initiative aims to inspire employees to support causes they care about while fostering personal growth, building connections, and making a meaningful impact in their community.

FloraCraft Team Members Give Back this Holiday Season

As we head into the season of gratitude and giving, our team has been out in the community doing their bit to give back.

Annually, each FloraCraft team member receives eight hours of paid volunteer time off to contribute to a local nonprofit. The goal is to encourage team members to support a cause they are passionate about, as well as gain new skills, build relationships and make a positive impact in the world.

“At FloraCraft, we believe volunteering not only helps the community, but also fosters personal growth, team building and fulfillment,” Organizational Development Specialist Emma Claveau said. “We encourage community involvement all year long, but this season brings special opportunities for our team to spread extra joy to our neighbors.”

During this season, 27 FloraCraft team members are volunteering at four differing nonprofit organizations: Hands Extending Loving People (HELP), Lakeshore Food Club, Salvation Army and Hospitality INC.

On Nov. 20, FloraCraft team members volunteered at HELP whose mission is to compassionately provide basic goods and resources needed by the economically disadvantaged of the Mason County area to restore and maintain their sense of dignity. While there, team members helped organize the warehouse, including mattresses, chairs, sofas and tables. The crew also finished setting up some Christmas trees for patrons to take home. During their volunteer time, team members learned more about how HELP meets the needs of the community.

The following day, team members were on site at the Lakeshore Food Club, which provides dignified access to nutritious food and resources to those in need in the Ludington community. Team members stocked the shelves with milk and juice, as well as repacked high demand products into smaller quantities so more individuals have the chance to receive them. Team members will be back at the Food Club on Dec. 4 for another volunteer day.

Coming up, the FloraCraft team will volunteer at the Salvation Army on Dec. 3, helping to inventory products and set up the Toys for Tots shopping area. They will also be at Hospitality Inc. Dec. 4 and 11 serving dinner, cleaning and visiting with the guests.

Finally, FloraCraft team members will volunteer at the Christmas Party we host with Sandcastles Children’s Museum Dec. 15. From noon to 4 p.m., the free event will offer crafts, cookie decorating, bike giveaways, a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.

“We are fortunate to be located in a community that has been an important part of our success,” Claveau said. “Getting our team to volunteer and give back is a no-brainer for us. We are so proud of Ludington and look forward to continuing to support the community for years to come.”