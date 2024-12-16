With this digital campaign, which runs until March 2025, Natuflor aims to reach florists, wholesalers, retailers, and others who appreciate roses.

Viviana Alexandra Guanulema Marin, Natuflor

“Never in the floral industry roses have had the chance to express themselves”

Are you already familiar with Natuflor’s latest campaign? It’s called NatuTalks and gives the floor to roses. “Here for the first time roses talk about their experiences, stories and secrets as they are interviewed by our reporter Rose Roosevelt. There is nothing like this in the floral industry,” states Viviana Alexandra Guanulema Marin from Natuflor, an Ecuadorian rose farm. In this article, she talks about this campaign.

Natuflor decided to introduce NatuTalks because they wanted to prove their expertise in a creative way, tells Viviana. “We wanted to create something different; we discovered that never in the floral industry roses have had the chance to express themselves. For that reason, we created a space where a reporter called Rose Roosevelt interviews a selected group of roses and let them express their personalities, hobbies, stories, and more.” The Natuflor team also has a favorite article. “We particularly love the interview in which our Rose Toffee reveals its secret profession.” The article can be read here.

With this digital campaign, which runs until March 2025, the rose company aims to reach florists, wholesalers, retailers, and others who appreciate roses. So far, they are pleased with the results. “People love the secret stories that roses provide, what they say is fun, entertaining while being informative at the same time,” says Viviana. The campaign can be found on digital platforms including the company’s Instagram page.

And according to her, more is yet to come: “The core of Natuflor is to innovate and to make non-traditional campaigns. It is something that will always be part of us. 2025 comes with new ideas and new rose varieties. We can’t wait to tell you about all the things that we are working on.”

Click here to see the campaign catalog

For more information:

Natuflor S.A.S

contact@natuflor.com

www.natuflor.comPublication date: Tue 17 Dec 2024

© FloralDaily.com / Eugenia den Ouden