BluOcean Chrysanthemums come in mesmerizing shades of violets and blues, resulting from a groundbreaking collaboration between Suntory Flowers, Suntory Global Innovation Center and Japan’s National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (NARO).

Suntory Flowers Launches “BluOcean” Chrysanthemum in North America

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 14th, 2023: Suntory Flowers, the Japanese renowned pioneer in botanical research and innovation, proudly announces the launch of its stunning creation, the BluOcean Chrysanthemum. This captivating flower, featuring mesmerizing shades of violets and blues, is the result of a groundbreaking collaboration between Suntory Flowers, Suntory Global Innovation Center and the National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (NARO) in Japan.

The collaboration between Suntory group and NARO exemplifies the power of scientific expertise and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in plant breeding. Combining Suntory’s and NARO’s expertise in genetic modification to modify flower color and deep understanding of chrysanthemums research, the teams worked tirelessly to develop a chrysanthemum with an enchanting blue hue, previously unseen in nature.

The BluOcean Chrysanthemum not only showcases an enchanted color palette but also exhibits enhanced traits of color (violets, blues and lavenders). These qualities make it an ideal choice for professional florists seeking to elevate their floral arrangements with an elegant touch of blue.

Commenting on the momentous achievement, Mr. Yasunori Yomo, CEO of Suntory Flowers, expressed his delight: “We are thrilled to unveil the BluOcean Chrysanthemum, a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration. This remarkable flower embodies the dedication of our teams and the potential of genetic engineering to bring excitement and wonder to people through plants.”

BluOcean was select for the branding because Suntory places the highest priority on the sustainability of water, which is an important raw ingredient for our business. Water is a precious resource to protect and not take for granted. In addition to environmental conservation, Suntory strives to create rich experiences for people through our products and services in harmony with nature through relentless innovation. We believe this is at the core of our sustainability vision.

Suntory Flowers plans to introduce the BluOcean Chrysanthemum as a fresh cut flower to the market in the United States and Canada sometime in September, 2023, making it availabletofloralenthusiastsandprofessionalsinNorthAmerica. With its distinctive color and exceptional traits, this captivating flower is set to capture the hearts and imaginations of individuals passionate about the beauty of nature, evoking a sense of tranquility and wonder. BlueOcean will become the third fresh cut flower brand under the Suntory Flowers, followed by the Suntory Blue rose Applause and Florigene Mooncarnation.

About Suntory Flowers: From Suntory’s origins as a beverage company in Japan, its focus is to create new products that enrich people’s lives. (Surfinia, the first vegetatively propagated petunias etc.) Founded in 2002, Suntory Flowers is a leading global horticulture company renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

Since 2002, Suntory Flowers has expanded its flower business globally in more than 30 countries and regions. In 2004 Suntory Holdings acquired Florigene Flowers which was located in Melbourne Australia. Florigene was mainly an R&D center. Florigene Flowers merged with Suntory Flowers in 2010. Florigene Flowers has been a brand of Suntory Flowers since 2010.

About Suntory Global Innovation Center: The Suntory Global Innovation Center was established in 2013 to undertake research in core technologies for the Suntory Group.

About NARO: The National Agriculture and Food Research Organization is Japan’s largest research organization dedicated to agricultural and food science. NARO strives to contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture and food industries through cutting-edge research and development.

