BALL SB INTRODUCES A NEW LIMONIUM: ALTAIC SKYLIGHT

MAY 16, 2023 RIO ROSES BREEDER’S CORNER

Altaic Skylight is an exceptional cut flower that will captivate you with its vibrant and ethereal beauty — a true masterpiece in the world of floristry. Boasting a delicate array of wispy, cloud-like blooms atop slender stems, it exudes an air of elegance and grace. The enchanting blend of soft lavender and sky-blue hues creates a serene, celestial-inspired aesthetic that adds sophistication and tranquility to any space.

Altaic Skylight Limonium is the first true odorless hybrid limonium on the market. It is one of the most productive plants of its type, being hardy and resistant to pests and diseases.

Limonium comes from the Greek word “meadow,” which refers to its original habitat in meadows along the sea in the Mediterranean. Thus, it brings the feeling of being warm and relaxed in a Mediterranean meadow. Limonium also symbolizes remembrance, success, sympathy, and beauty.

Hybrid limoniums have many characteristics that make them an excellent choice. For one thing, their beauty is incomparable: the flowers can display a wide variety of colors, from white to pink and purple.

In addition, hybrid limoniums are often more resistant to disease and adverse weather conditions than the original plants. That makes them an ideal choice for a long-lasting, low-maintenance flower.

We would like to hear your opinion on the selected variety provided by Ball SB.