Royal Flowers merges with The Elite Group

Ecuadorian grower and distributor Royal Flowers Group announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with The Elite Group.

Ecuadorian grower and distributor Royal Flowers Group announced that it has entered into a merger agreement with The Elite Group, which is said to be the largest flower grower conglomerate globally. The merger will allow Royal Flowers to leverage the conglomerate’s global resources and expertise to improve its products, services, and sales through its customers around the world.

“This is an exciting development for Royal Flowers and our customers,” says Edwin Verdezoto, CEO of Royal Flowers. “The merger will provide us with the resources and expertise to continue growing and improving our business, while also allowing us to better serve our customers globally.”

The merger will enable Royal Flowers to expand its product offerings and increase its production capacity, while also enhancing logistics and distribution capabilities.

“Customers can expect to see an even greater selection of high-quality flowers, along with improved customer service and faster delivery times.”

Publication date: Tue 2 May 2023