Chrysal Presents New innovations at IFTF and Trade Fair

At this year’s fairs, Chrysal will be placing the spotlight on two new sustainable innovations. Firstly, Chrysal Sea Freight Service was nominated for a Greenovation award. A post-harvest service concept that keeps flowers fresh and controls Botrytis during sea freight and long storage, reducing the carbon footprint of transport by as much as 92%. Secondly, Arrive Alive Eco is a flower packaging that keeps the condition of cut flowers fresh during transport.

Chrysal presents innovations at IFTF and Trade Fair

“Our flower packaging keeps cut flowers fresh during transport”

This year, sustainability plays a central role at the IFTF in Vijfhuizen and Trade Fair in Aalsmeer. “At Chrysal, sustainability is an integral part of who we are and how we work. At this year’s fairs, the company will be placing the spotlight on two new sustainable innovations. Firstly our Chrysal Sea Freight Service was nominated for a Greenovation award. A post-harvest service concept that keeps flowers fresh and controls Botrytis during sea freight and long storage, reducing the carbon footprint of transport by as much as 92%. Secondly, Arrive Alive Eco is a flower packaging that keeps the condition of cut flowers fresh during transport,” the team with Chrysal comments.

Chrysal Sea Freight Service

The future of transporting flowers is sea freight. Sea freight reduces the carbon footprint by as much as 92% compared to air freight but comes with many challenges. It is time-consuming, and flowers come under a lot of pressure. With these challenges in mind, Chrysal has spent more than a decade developing the Chrysal Sea Freight Service. It is a total solution and a unique post-harvest service concept that keeps flowers fresh and controls Botrytis during sea freight and long storage. Not only are the flowers treated with Chrysal’s Rose Dip and anti-ethylene treatment, but they are also monitored by Chrysal Technical Assistants throughout the chain from harvesting through to shipping and receiving in Europe to help ensure the roses are well received after being at sea for more than three weeks. The service considerably reduces flower wastage and rejection rate and allows the sharing of vital data with all parties involved throughout the transport phase.

Prior to the IFTF and the Trade Fair, the Flowers by Sea conference will take place. Chrysal sponsors the conference, and Chrysal’s sea freight specialist Niels van Doorn will also take a seat on the panel.

Greenovation Award

This year, the ceremony of the Greenovation Award will again take place on November 9th at the Trade Fair Aalsmeer. The Greenovation Award is given to a sustainable produces product or concept by Royal Flora Holland.

Online sales of flowers have grown tremendously. Consumers partake in online and mobile shopping, and with a simple click, a beautiful arrangement is delivered to their homes. However, it is essential to keep your flowers fresh during delivery. Chrysal introduces a sustainable solution: Arrive, Alive Eco, an eco-friendly and innovative flower packaging that preserves the condition of cut flowers during transport. The wrap and bag are made from renewable resources and are industrially compostable. The wrap is made of natural materials and corn-based PLA. The bag is made of industrial compostable biopolymer and is TUV Austria, and OK Compost certified. Arrive Alive Eco keeps flowers fresh and reduces water consumption and flower waste in the flower chain.

