Exploring the latest advancements in balloon décor and development

By Nita Robertson, AIFD

The flower industry has long embraced various forms of complementary décor to enhance floral arrangements, and balloons have become an increasingly popular choice. Once considered a staple of children’s parties, balloons have evolved into sophisticated and artistic elements used in both everyday floral designs and décor for special occasions, special events and even holidays. Today’s balloon trends reflect the growing demand for creative, eco-friendly and visually impactful displays.

Staying informed about balloon trends can help you integrate balloons seamlessly with flowers. In recent years, balloons have become a key element in wedding and event décor ranging from fun and festive to elegant and sophisticated, blending effortlessly with flower arrangements to create visually striking settings. For florists, keeping up with balloon design trends is essential for expanding the options they can offer to their clients, enabling them tap into new markets and attract a wider range of clientele

With the rise of social media, the demand for personalized and unique wedding elements has surged. Kacie Carswell, marketing manager at burton + BURTON in Bogart, Ga., shares, “Each wedding is unique and features a look that carries throughout the entire event. Balloons are a now an important part of that curated look, with colors that match and tie into any wedding’s theme effortlessly. The variety of balloon colors available today is greater than ever to meet this demand for color accuracy and cohesion.”

Custom balloon designs that echo a nuptial couple’s style and theme—whether whimsical, elegant or bohemian—are increasingly sought after. Balloon installations, including garlands, arches, centerpieces and novelty structures can serve as stunning focal points at wedding venues and make a memorable impact on guests. Florists who embrace these creative arrangements can position themselves as leaders in the evolving landscape of wedding décor.

Balloons are no longer an afterthought in the flower industry but are, instead, becoming an integral part of modern event décor design. And yes, they can create be designed to create an air of sophistication and elegance—or any aesthetic, for that matter. By combining the timeless beauty of flowers with the myriad aesthetics that balloons offer, you can create unforgettable displays that will capture your clients’ imaginations for a wide range of events.

BALLOON INDUSTRY TRENDS

• Eco-friendly and sustainably produced balloons

Environmentally friendliness and sustainability has become issues of interest for many consumers today, as well as many in the flower industry, and the balloon industry is innovating with biodegradable balloons made from 100 percent natural rubber latex and sustainable production methods, both of which minimize harm or damage to, and even help, our planet and its environment. Although, as of yet relatively uncommon, other natural materials that can be used to make biodegradable balloons include rice paper, bamboo, cornstarch, cassava starch and seaweed.

Chrystie Sebek, product coordinator at Betallic, a balloon manufacturer in St. Louis, Mo., says, “At Betallic, we are dedicated to constant innovation whether it be original designs, captivating shapes or new trends and colors. For example, Betallic’s 18-inch MAX Float and holographic foil balloons are now made with 40 percent recycled materials, which represents a giant leap forward for our industry and consumers.”

With the increased focus on the safe use and disposal of balloons, particularly in outdoor settings, education has become a vital part of the conversation. Carswell notes, “Efforts to inform clients about the proper handling and disposal of balloons have proved effective, helping to mitigate environmental concerns.” As florists, it’s essential to share such practices with clients, ensuring that their celebrations are not only beautiful but also responsible.

Florists who advertise the use of eco-friendly and/or sustainably produced balloons alongside sustainably sourced flowers are tapping into the green movement. They attract clients eager to reduce their event’s environmental footprint.

• Organic Balloon Arches and Garlands

These organic-style balloon installations have taken over the décor space, especially for weddings, corporate events and milestone celebrations. Balloon structures, characterized by their uneven balloon sizes and flowing shapes, are often paired with lush greenery and flowers to create striking, natural installations. For example, combining balloons with botanical materials in a cascading design that appears to “grow” naturally along walls, tables, or backdrops gives events a fresh, creative look.

• Customized Balloons with Branding or Personalization

The trend for unique, customized décor will continue to grow. Expect to see a rise in demand for specialized balloons, including those with unique textures, patterns and even printed designs that reflect a client’s personality or a company’s brand.

For corporate events, weddings or product launches, custom-printed balloons have become a popular way to make a visual statement in centerpieces, backdrops and entryway designs. From logos to personalized messages, balloons are used to create a unique and memorable element that ties into the overall theme of an event. This type of customization offers a new revenue stream for florists, allowing them to upsell balloon printing services alongside floral décor. The versatility of balloons, in terms of size, color and design, makes them a flexible medium for conveying messages while complementing floral displays.

• Balloon Backdrops with Botanical Embellishments

Event decorators and florists are increasingly creating dramatic large-scale balloon backdrops adorned with fresh, permanent, dried or preserved botanicals as focals for weddings and corporate events, especially photo booths and backdrop walls. They can range in style from playful, fun and festive to sophisticated and elegant.

burton and Burton

To fully immerse yourself in the world of what’s trending in balloon design and décor, make plans now to attend one or more of the following upcoming balloon conventions.

• The Florida Super Jam 2025

Jan. 8-11

Orlando, Fla.

thefloridasuperjam.com

• Fulcrum

(an official function of FLOAT)

Jan. 13-15

St. Louis, Mo.

floatconvention.com

• Twist & Shout 2025 Balloon Convention

Feb. 19-23

Atlanta, Ga.

balloonconvention.com

International Balloon Month

The International Balloon Association (IBA), a nonprofit trade association for distributors and manufacturers of balloons and balloon accessories, has declared September as “International Balloon Month.” The goal of the monthlong celebration is to promote the balloon industry and raise awareness of balloons as they are used in the flower, party goods and event industries, as well as to promote responsible practices. It is a time to recognize the vibrant and uplifting role of balloons in creating memorable moments, from birthdays to grand openings, weddings, and beyond.

Balloons have long been a staple of festive décor, but their influence extends far beyond just party supplies. The balloon industry contributes significantly to the global economy, supporting businesses of all sizes, from retail stores to international manufacturers. According to industry data, balloons account for a multi-billion-dollar market.

For almost 15 years, Maxine Burton, founder and president of burton + BURTON in Bogart, Ga., has been at the forefront of aligning “Balloon Month” in Georgia with International Balloon Month. Thanks to her efforts, in August of this year, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a proclamation declaring September as “Balloon Month” throughout the state. To read Gov. Kemp’s proclamation, visit gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/proclamations.