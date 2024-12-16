Please join us for our latest episode of the Flower Hour with Florists Review. In this episode Florist’ Review talks with the talented floral designer Beth O’Reilly and Laura Walsh, marketing director at Smithers-Oasis NA.

Join us as our guest Beth O’Reilly shares her exhilarating experience as a contestant on “Full Bloom” and the global impact of her artistry. Her story highlights the emotional highs and lows of the competition, including heartfelt moments of missing her family. Beth opens up about how floristry has fostered meaningful connections and inspired many through her TV presence and social media. You’ll get a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of floral design competitions and how they can transform personal and professional lives.



Laura Walsh, the Director of Marketing at Smithers Oasis, shares her journey from her childhood on an Angus cattle farm to becoming a prominent figure in floriculture marketing. Discover how her deep-rooted passion for agriculture led her to explore floral design, and how her experiences in floral education have shaped her innovative approach to product development at Smithers Oasis. We promise you’ll gain insights into how understanding floral design can elevate your marketing skills and ignite creative product innovation.



We share personal stories of balancing career, motherhood, and marriage, reflecting on how these experiences intersect with our love for floristry. Expect a lively blend of industry insights, personal anecdotes, and thoughtful discussions on the future of floral design.

Meet our Guests

Beth O’Reilly, a renowned florist and educator with accolades from AIFD and TMF, is also with us. Beth has an incredible story, from her creative inspirations to her experiences on the hit show Full Bloom. She has over 25 years of experience in which she has gained extensive knowledge in almost every aspect of the industry. From traveling abroad handling product development and design trends for a permanent botanical manufacturer in China, to working and owning a retail shop of my own for many years.