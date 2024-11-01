Celebrating Creativity and Innovation in Floral Design

Meet the winner and finalists in FR’s latest flower design contest

By Nita Robertson, AIFD

Sponsored by Alexandra Farms and OASIS Floral Products

Florists’ Review is excited to present the winner and finalists for our most recent “Best in Blooms” design contest, generously sponsored by Alexandra Farms and OASIS Floral Products, a division of Smithers-Oasis North America, From weddings to sympathy arrangements, this contest challenged floral designers to create stunning, unique designs that reflect the beauty of Alexandra Farms’ garden roses and the versatility of the new OASIS® Letters floral-foam letter shapes.

Each of the three finalists received pink ‘Millicent’ David Austin Wedding Roses, peach ‘Princess Holly’s Hope’ Princess Garden Roses, yellow ‘Catalina’ Deluxe Garden Roses, and sandy pink ‘Loli Spr’ Wabara Spray Garden Roses from Alexandra Farms. They also received “J” letter forms from OASIS Floral Products. The designers could also incorporate other botanical and hard-goods materials of their choice. The winner will receive 240 stems of garden roses from Alexandra Farms, a $500 merchandise credit from Smithers-Oasis and a “Florist Spotlight” feature in a future issue of Florists’ Review. For information about how you can enter future editions of our “Best in Blooms” contest, visit our website at FloristsReview.com.

WINNER Tricia Won, AIFD, EMC, IMF Romantic Florals Round Rock, Texas romanticflorals.com @romanticflorals

Tricia says of her design:

“This wedding arrangement is versatile and easily repurposed throughout a wedding. It can be hung in various areas—entry, ceremony and reception. At a reception, it could be hung on a sweetheart or head table, displayed behind the bride and groom, or used as a backdrop for a photo booth. The beautiful roses from Alexandra Farms are displayed dominantly by grouping them, and complementary botanicals in different sizes, textures and colors complement them. The left letter “J” designed for Jane, the bride, features a soft delicate color palette of peach and sandy pink roses accented with botanicals in shades of green, sandy brown and mauve. The right letter “J” designed for John, the groom, features a bright strong color palette of yellow and medium pink garden roses accented with botanicals in blue, orange, yellow, green and blush. The two letters are joined together by swirling strands of bear grass that overlap the arrangements in two areas and unite them into a single arrangement.

FINALISTS

Stephanie Clark Lalé Florals Lakewood, Colo. laleflorals.com @laleflorals

Annie Hull Ash + Lily Floral Artistry Truckee, Calif. ashandlily.com @ashandlilyfloral

Annie says of her design:

“I chose to design a dessert table to capture the joyful and celebratory essence of a wedding cake. In some cultures, the cake symbolizes prosperity and good fortune. Using high-quality ingredients is said to promise a long and happy life, and incorporating Alexandra Farms’ exquisite garden roses elevated the design. This centerpiece highlights the importance of the cake-cutting tradition while showcasing the elegance of these premium flowers.”