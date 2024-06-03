Abbott, a leading name in the home décor and giftware wholesale industry, is thrilled to announce its 75th anniversary.

Abbott Celebrates 75 Years of Home + Happiness!

Abbott, a leading name in the home décor and giftware wholesale industry, is thrilled to announce its 75th anniversary. From its humble beginnings, this family-run business has grown to become a leading trusted supplier for retailers across Canada and the US, known for exceptional product designs, eye-catching displays, and a dedicated team.

A Proud History of Excellence

Founded by Ben and Doris Abbott in 1949, Abbott started as a small operation with a passion for beautiful merchandise. Their dedication to quality, style, and dependability quickly set them apart, earning the trust of retail partners.

David and Lee Abbott have guided the company for the past five decades, ensuring its growth and sustainability. Their combined efforts have upheld the values of excellence, integrity, balance, growth, and respect, blending tradition with innovation.

Innovative Product Design

Abbott’s success is rooted in its exceptional product selection and design. Their dedicated in-house team works diligently to create designs that capture attention on retail shelves, aligning with current trends and consumer preferences. With over 2,500 new items released annually, retailers can rely on Abbott for the latest and most sought-after products.

Unwavering Reliability

Reliability is a cornerstone of Abbott’s business philosophy. Retail partners know they can count on the company for timely deliveries, consistent product quality, and responsive customer service. This reliability has been instrumental in building long-term relationships with retailers, many of whom have been partners for decades.

A Dedicated Team

The success of Abbott is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its team. Many of the team members have been with the company for several decades, a demonstration of the positive work environment where collaboration and growth are encouraged. This supportive culture has created a devoted team invested in the company’s success.

Their dedicated team of sales representatives, known for their exceptional in-person service, are consistently in the field, visiting customers and providing top-notch support to ensure a seamless and personalized experience.

Amazing Customers

None of what Abbott achieved in their 75-year history would have been possible without the enduring partnerships of thousands of fantastic retailers. The company is forever grateful to a customer base who are dedicated, loyal, and supportive.

Celebrating 75 Years and Looking to the Future

As Abbott celebrates 75 years, David, Lee, General Manager Jody Abbott, and the third generation of family members remain committed to providing exceptional products and unparalleled service.

“Reflecting on our journey, we’re immensely grateful for our team and loyal customers. Their support inspires us every day.” — David Abbott

Please join the celebration of Abbott’s 75th Anniversary this summer at their permanent showroom at SHOW T.O. in The International Centre (Showroom 222) in Mississauga, ON. The celebrations will take place during Toronto Market Week from August 8-15, 2024.

For more information about Abbott and to view their latest product collections, visit www.abbottcollection.com.