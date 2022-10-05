Meet the winners in FR’s annual seasonal design competition.

By Nita Robertson, AIFD, CFD

If you do lots of weddings, you probably know that autumn is now the most popular season for weddings and that October is now the most popular month for weddings. In fact, according to The Knot, fall has been the most popular wedding season since 2015, with 35 percent of all weddings taking place during the autumn months (the summer season is now in second place, accounting for 29 percent of all weddings).

The preference for fall weddings may have something to do with the cooler and less-humid weather—especially important for outdoor weddings—as well as the popularity of fall foliage as a wedding photo backdrop. Fall also consists of fewer vacations, holidays and events, meaning fewer conflict opportunities for guests. In addition, some venues and vendors may offer lower pricing later in October.

In celebration of autumn’s arrival, we want to share fall wedding inspiration from florists far and near. So, we created a contest, asking florists to submit photos of their best autumn wedding florals in any or all of four categories:

• Bride/Bridesmaid Bouquets

The winner of the “Best Ribbon-wrapped Bouquet” will receive a $100 gift card from our sponsor Reliant Ribbon.

• Wearable Flowers (corsages, boutonnières, hairpieces/headpieces, floral jewelry, etc.)

The winner of the “Best Boutonnière” will receive a prize package from our sponsor BoutStix.

• Reception Centerpiece/Décor

The winner of the “Best Reception” will receive a one-year subscription to Florists’ Review.

• Ceremony Décor

The winner of the “Best Ceremony” will be featured in a future “Florist Spotlight” in Florists’ Review.

We are excited to present the winners in our annual “Autumn Weddings Design Contest.” Let’s “fall” in love with autumn weddings and celebrate the season!

For information about how you can enter future contests, visit our website, FloristsReview.com.