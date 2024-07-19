By Nita Robertson AIFD

Gus & Deborah De La Flor and MVC Flowers & Events will host the best floral designers in the world as they compete for the prestigious Gateway To The Americas Cup in beautiful Panama.

The Gateway to the Americas International Floral Competition is set to dazzle floral enthusiasts and professionals alike this September. It will take place from September 1st to September 5th, 2024, in the beautiful country of Panama. This prestigious event promises a showcase of creativity, skill, and floral artistry.

Founded in 1996, the Gateway to the Americas CUP has been organized since its inception by Gus and Deborah De La Flor. Their vision was to promote floral design, education, and camaraderie within the American floral community. After giving floral presentations and workshops across North, South, and Central America, Gus and Deborah fell in love with the diverse florists and designs of these regions. They realized they could unite the floral community through this competition, celebrating the rich variety of styles and talents present in the Americas.

Gateway to the Americas CUP – Panama 2024 aims to unite the global floral and design community, encouraging collaboration and the exchange of knowledge. This year’s competition will continue this tradition, bringing together the best and brightest in floral design for a series of challenging and inspiring tasks. From tropical displays to elegant bridal bouquets, romantic table settings, and vibrant carnival headpieces, the event promises to be a feast for the eyes and a testament to the artistry of floral designers.

In addition to the competition, attendees can look forward to floral exhibitions, workshops by expert high-level designers from different countries, and educational talks. This event provides numerous opportunities to appreciate the beauty of flowers and the creativity of floral design.

Come be a part of this unique experience in Panama City!

2024 Gateway to Americas Competitors