Save the Date for Society of American Florists’ Premier Events

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Mark your calendar for the Society of American Florists’ two premier live events. The second annual Next Gen LIVE! will take place June 11-13 in Miami, Florida and SAF’s 138th annual convention will be Sept. 6-9 in Phoenix, AZ.

Next Gen LIVE!

Last year, Next Gen LIVE! brought together 160 young floral professionals from 31 states and Colombia and Ecuador for the first event planned by and designed exclusively for floral pros under 45. The schedule included a full day of education with topics such as how to lead as a young boss, social media hacks, and the floral supply chain. Attendees also toured importing facilities, a local bouquet maker and distributor.

This year’s attendees can expect a similar, high-energy, interactive event with plenty of time to network and learn. Educational sessions will focus on consistent five star customer service, digital marketing, communication tips, and leadership styles — including how to lead with empathy. There will also be a tour of importing facilities at the Miami International Airport, floral distributors and progressive floral retail businesses.

“I feel so much better equipped for my career after Next Gen” says Grace Winters, a 2022 attendee from George’s Flowers in Roanoke, Virginia. “I have better social media abilities and a better working knowledge of the ins and outs of the industry. It was amazing meeting young professionals from all over, and meeting growers and [suppliers]. I would without a doubt attend again.”

SAF Phoenix 2023

SAF’s annual convention brings together retailers, wholesalers and suppliers for world-class business training, growth strategies, inspiration and networking across industry segments. The four-day event also features the Outstanding Varieties Competition, the Sylvia Cup Design Competition, the Stars of the Industry Awards Dinner, and a Supplier Expo.

“The [2022] SAF convention was a unique opportunity to rub shoulders with professionals in our industry,” says Emily Duncan of Flowers By Michelle in Las Vegas. “It was great to make connections that can last for years, and to learn about all facets of the floral business from farm to retail and everything in between.”

In addition to the competitions, Supplier Expo and awards dinner, the 2023 educational sessions will address growth topics for your operation, sales and staffing. Sessions will cover operational strategies and tools to sustain your business, building brand loyalty, digital marketing and marketing to younger generations of consumers, employee development, wellness at work, succession planning and much more. And, new this year, attendees will have an opportunity to take a behind the scenes tour of large local retailers and a wholesaler.

SAF’s other 2023 in-person events:

43rd Annual Congressional Action Days: March 20-21, Washington, D.C.Retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, and growers tell Capitol Hill about their businesses and the floral industry’s legislative priorities.

1-Day Profit Blast:Join local peers in cities across the country for a half day of learning about timely topics and the opportunity to talk with vendors and see their products and services.

Sunday, July 23 – Boston, MA

Sunday, Oct. 8 – Portland, OR

Sunday, Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL

