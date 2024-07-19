David Dahlson from Mayesh Wholesale provides valuable insights on estimating the quantity of rose bunches required for adorning wedding aisle petals.

FLOWER MATH: CALCULATING ROSE PETALS

Ready for some fun flower math?! We’re bringing back an oldie but goodie, where David Dahlson from Mayesh Wholesale provides valuable insights on estimating the quantity of rose bunches required for adorning wedding aisle petals. Utilizing a standard size of one square yard, he will illustrate the process of achieving a lush carpet, medium density carpet, and charming bucolic carpet.

To summarize, the flower math mentioned in this video:

Lush, thick carpet with rich texture

50 stems per 9 sq. ft. or 5.5 blooms per sq. ft.

A 30-foot aisle runner would need 495 roses or 20 bunches × 25 stem

Medium density carpet

20 to 25 blooms per 9 sq. ft. or approximately 2.5 blooms per sq. ft.

A 30-foot runner would need between 200 and 250 blooms, or 8 to 10 bunches.

Charming bucolic carpet

10 – 12 stems per 9 sq. ft. or approximately 1.2 blooms per sq. ft.

A 30 foot runner would need between 100 and 125 or 4 to 5 bunches.

Important Factors to take into consideration:

Roses should be as open as possible. Select large-headed roses with high bloom count. Thoroughly break apart the blooms to maximize amount of loose material available. Reserve petals in refrigeration for at least 8 hours prior to use.

