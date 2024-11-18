Over the past six months, Rosaprima and Floraprima have introduced over 35 exquisite new varieties. As part of this exciting event, they invited floral designers to participate in the Bloom & Blossom Challenge, a creative contest designed to unleash their floral artistry and showcase their talent to the world. Congratulations to the winners for showcasing exceptional creativity!

Rosaprima Bloom & Blossom Launch Event

30 September 2024

In the past six months, Rosaprima and Floraprima have introduced over 35 stunning new varieties, each carefully curated to inspire and delight floral designers and industry enthusiasts. We are thrilled to have hosted the exclusive Bloom & Blossom Launch Event, a unique opportunity for our esteemed audience to experience our luxury collection firsthand.

From August 15th to August 31st, we partnered with over 50 wholesalers to showcase the latest Rosaprima and Floraprima varieties. Florists had a chance to explore our newest varieties, witness their vibrant beauty up close, and discover inspiration for their next floral masterpiece.

The Bloom & Blossom Challenge



As part of this exciting event, we invited floral designers to participate in the Bloom & Blossom Challenge, a creative contest designed to unleash their floral artistry and showcase their talent to the world.

The goal was to design a captivating floral arrangement where Rosaprima and Floraprima flowers would take center stage. Other flowers could be used as fillers, but the stars of the design had to come from the Bloom & Blossom featured varieties.

Once the arrangement was complete, competitors posted their creations on Instagram, tagging @rosaprimaroses, @floraprimaofficial, and the wholesaler from whom they purchased the flowers. They also shared the inspiration behind their creation in the caption.

The stakes were high. The prize was an all-expenses-paid three-day trip to Ecuador for a personalized tour of the Rosaprima farm. Additionally, all participants received a Rosaprima merchandise box.

With over 100+ submissions, the level of creativity was awe-inspiring. The passion and dedication everyone put into this event left us brimming with excitement for the future of this annual event. All competitors wanted to win the prize trip to Ecuador.

Winner Selection Criteria

The winners were chosen based on elements and principles of design, such as color, form, texture, line, space, balance, unity and harmony, emphasis and more. An expert CFD florist and a marketing expert made the winning decision following the content submission guidelines.

2024 Rosaprima Bloom & Blossom Challenge Winners

We were thrilled to announce the 2024 Rosaprima Bloom & Blossom Challenge winners! Alexandra Scholtz from Wild Flora Design and Heather Ann Miller from Eclectic Sage won this year’s prize with their amazing designs.

Heather Ann Miller

Alexandra Scholtz

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible partner wholesalers for their invaluable support in making this event a success. We also want to thank each and every participant for their passion and dedication. Your contributions have made this event a memorable success.

Thank you to everyone who participated in making this event a blooming success. Your support and enthusiasm are truly appreciated, and we can’t wait to see what next year will bring!