By Nita Robertson, AIFD

Presented by Smither-Oasis

Sympathy flowers have long been a heartfelt way to express sorrow, love and support to grieving families. But as funeral traditions change and consumer preferences shift, florists are being called upon to adapt, transforming their craft to honor lives in more personalized, meaningful ways.

Sympathy flowers play a crucial role in many traditional florist businesses. Typically delivered to funeral, memorial or celebration-of-life services, they are increasingly being sent to the homes of loved ones. Staying updated with current trends in both the sympathy flowers and the funeral industry is vital for florists to remain competitive in the market. Today’s consumers may seek personalized arrangements that reflect modern themes and favorite colors, moving away from traditional designs and including unique, customized, on-trend memorial installations, which can differentiate your business.

The funeral industry is undergoing a profound transformation, influenced by cultural shifts, changes in taste and a commitment to sustainability. For florists, this means embracing new trends and adapting their offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences. By staying attuned to these changes, florists can continue to play a vital role in conveying sympathy, comfort and remembrance in ways that honor the lives of loved ones.

Floral design by Alexa Howe, AIFD Lilly & Iris, Sandy, Utah

The Rise of Cremation and Personalization

The evolving landscape of memorial services includes several noteworthy trends. Recent years have seen a significant rise in cremations, driven by a combination of cost factors, changing cultural attitudes and environmental considerations. The already exploding cremation rate in the United States is expected to increase by at least another one-third, from 60.5 percent in 2023 to 81.4 percent by 2045, according to the National Funeral Directors Association’s (NFDA) “2023 Cremation and Burial Report.” With fewer associated costs such as caskets and burial plots, cremation offers a more affordable alternative to traditional burials. Additionally, evolving perspectives across various cultures and religions have increased acceptance of cremation as a respectful option.

Floral design by Mike Hollenbeck, AIFD

The continued upward trend in cremation as a preferred choice for end-of-life arrangements has transformed the funeral industry, prompting funeral homes to diversify their services and memorial options. Florists, too, need to adapt by offering floral designs tailored for cremation services, including options that complement the flexibility of urns as well as memorial and ash-scattering services. For example, Gina M. Krassow, office manager and planning counselor at Santa Cruz Memorial (mortuaries, crematory and cemeteries), in Santa Cruz, Calif., shares, “Of course, we have been seeing more and more cremations and celebrations of life in recent years, but scattering-at-sea services for memorials are also becoming popular now. I think that is very telling of how those wish to be remembered and honored.”

Floral design by Helen Miller, AIFD, CAFA, CF

Flowers & Such

A new trend in cremation is “water cremation,” also known as aquamation, alkaline hydrolysis and flameless cremation. The process involves the use of a liquid solution to facilitate decomposition, and at the end of the process, bone fragments and a sterile liquid remain. The fragments are pulverized to create a powder (similar to ash), which is given to the family, and the liquid is released as wastewater. Water cremation is considered by some to be a gentler end-of-life option than traditional flame cremation.

Another notable trend is personalized memorial services focusing on the personal interests and passions of the deceased, creating more meaningful and personalized experiences. And with flowers, that means personalized and meaningful tributes that reflect the unique life and passions of each deceased such as custom sympathy arrangements that incorporate favorite flowers, colors and even items representing hobbies or interests. By crafting bespoke designs, florists not only celebrate the individuality of the deceased but also provide solace to the bereaved, making the memorial experience more personal and comforting.

Floral design by Mike Hollenbeck, AIFD

I recently spoke with Mike Hollenbeck, AIFD, owner of Floral Artistry in Lewiston, Idaho, who confirmed significant changes in how people commemorate their loved ones. “For example, more and more celebrations are without a casket; instead, clients are asking us to incorporate photos, urns and personal items into our designs for them,” he explains.

Hollenbeck emphasizes the emotional depth required in creating sympathy arrangements, saying, “Don’t just design the flowers, let them express themselves with love and honor. A sympathy presentation must evoke an emotion from the heart of the creator.”

Floral design by Mike Hollenbeck, AIFD

Furthermore, increasing numbers of people are choosing simpler and highly personalized services that celebrate lives lived in a joyful and uplifting manner. While traditional whites and pastel hues remain staples, bold and vibrant colors are becoming preferred for making joyful statements in celebration of the vibrant spirits of their loved ones and making a memorable impact during services.

Celebrations-of-life are more prevalent, as well, moving away from traditional somber services to celebrations that honor the deceased’s personality and achievements. Casual and informal gatherings, such as outdoor events or virtual gatherings with family and friends, have become preferred ways for many to honor their loved ones.

In addition, alternative, nontraditional settings and locations for funeral and memorial services are on the rise, too, such as in homes, parks, event venues, restaurants and other meaningful places. According to the NFDA’s 2023 “Consumer Awareness and Preferences Survey,” 53.1 percent of respondents have attended a funeral at a nontraditional location. Florists need to make plans for handling services in these alternative locations because they can make the delivery process and other aspects more complicated.

There is a relationship between the rise of cremations and various types of services in nontraditional locations. “Cremations allow families and friends to more easily celebrate their loved ones in a variety of settings,” says Marta Sondej, AIFD, from Bartlett’s Greenhouses & Florist in Clifton, N.J.

“Green” burials are also a rising trend in today’s funeral and memorial services marketplace. Green burial emphasizes the natural biodegrading process over attempts to preserve the body of the deceased. Typically, the green burial process skips embalming and places the deceased’s body in a biodegradable casket, often made from a material like bamboo or wicker, which is then interred in a designated natural burial site. Along the lines as green burial is human composting, which is exactly what it sounds like—composting human remains so that they become fertilized soil. If you are curious about how it works, visit the website of Recompose, the world’s first human composting company (recompose.life). If the thought of human composting freaks you out a little, don’t worry too much—yet; currently, it’s legal in only 12 states—so far.

Dovetailing with the green burial trend, many consumers are requesting that biodegradable and environmentally friendly materials be used in their sympathy flower arrangements. Florists are responding by offering locally sourced, organically grown flowers and using biodegradable containers and wrappings. These practices also include incorporating living plants, which can serve as lasting tributes that offer ongoing comfort.

“Biodegradable sympathy work is on the rise,” Sondej confirms. “We offer casket sprays and urn rings made entirely with biodegradable products—no water tubes, floral or plastic foam, glue, or wire. Some clients even request that their pieces not only be biodegradable but also able to feed wildlife, so we often incorporate fruit and birdseed into their designs.”

Driven largely by millennials—those 28 to 43 years of age this year—the “Death Positive Movement” is also gaining traction. Started in the 1970s, this movement views death as neither morbid or taboo and encourages open and honest conversations about death and dying. This shift in perspective has contributed to the growing popularity of death doulas, also known as end-of-life doulas and death midwives, who are trained nonmedical professionals who provide emotional, spiritual, physical and educational support to those facing terminal illnesses and death, as well as their families and loved ones. These new realities are impacting many florists’ sympathy business, so it is important that you be ready to embrace them and learn as much as you can about them. One suggestion is creating “partnerships” with death doulas in your area to recommend each other’s services.

In a world that is rapidly changing, florists who adapt to the evolving trends in the death industry will not only be able to provide the comfort and compassion that today’s grieving families are seeking but also ensure their businesses thrive in this new era. By staying attuned to the needs of today’s consumers embracing personalization, eco-friendliness and creative innovation, florists will continue to offer the enduring gift of remembrance for years to come. As we navigate these changes, one constant remains: the enduring power of flowers to express compassion and celebrate the lives of those who have passed.

On the Cutting Edge

Leading the way in the development of innovative environmentally friendly products for the floriculture, horticulture and other specialized industries is Smithers-Oasis Company, a global enterprise specializing in the development and marketing of innovative floral mechanics, containers and accessories, postharvest care products, propagation media, and much more. Through Smithers-Oasis North America and its flower business divisions, including OASIS Floral Products, FloraLife and DESIGN MASTER, Smithers-Oasis Company is consistently at the forefront of research to stay aligned with evolving trends in the flower industry. As a leading supplier, the company understands the importance of providing products that meet the changing needs of florists, particularly in the sympathy sector.

Floral Design by Frank Feysa AIFD

Kelly Mace, CFD, AAF, PFCI, marketing manager at Smithers-Oasis Company, explains that the company offers staple items specifically designed to make sympathy arrangements easier to create, streamlining the process for florists while ensuring the designs remain meaningful and impactful. The company’s commitment to innovation allows florists to stay ahead of trends and offer relevant, heartfelt tributes to grieving families. The company offers many solutions, including floral-foam shapes and bases for cremation floral designs, as well as eco-friendly options. For example, with personalization trending, the company just came out with OASIS® Letters, 14-inch-tall floral-foam letter shapes that give florists an easy option for creating personalized floral designs. They also recently introduced a “U”-shape floral-foam mechanic that is a great option for creating modern cremation designs.

Floral Design by Laura Daluga AIFD -Oasis Garland Floral Design by Laura Daluga AIFD

Along with its OASIS® Floral Foam Maxlife, which degrades 75 percent within one year in an anaerobic environment, and its eco-friendly floral media such as OASIS® FibreFloral™ Design Media and OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media, the company offers a range of natural products, including the ECOssentials™ line of floral containers, which are made of natural by-products; OASIS® Naturals Bamboo Greening Pins and Bamboo Card Holders; mâché-backed floral-foam forms; OASIS® Naturals BioWire; and OASIS® Naturals Self-Sticking Twine. The company continues to lead the flower industry with its commitment to innovation, sustainability and providing high-quality products to florists worldwide.

Marketing Sympathy Flowers

The successful marketing of sympathy flowers requires a sensitive and compassionate approach. It’s all about establishing your shop as the go-to source for expert guidance, knowledge and service in this segment of floristry, as well as for creative and modern design ideas. Here are eight tips to help you effectively reach and support customers during their difficult times.

1. Emphasize Empathy and Sensitivity

Ensure that all of your marketing, including website content, advertisements and social media posts, convey a tone of compassion, understanding and expertise. Use language that not only is comforting and supportive, acknowledging the emotions and challenges families are facing, but also conveys experience and knowledge.

2. Offer Customization

Highlight your shop’s ability to create unique and customized floral designs that reflect the personality and preferences of the deceased, the wishes of the grieving family and/or cultural and religious preferences.

3. Create a Dedicated Sympathy Section on Your Website

Create a dedicated section for sympathy flowers where customers can easily browse and find inspiring arrangements, including modern options for cremations and various types of services (e.g., funerals, memorials, celebrations of life, wakes). Also create sections for traditional floral designs, like casket sprays, standing sprays and set pieces, as well as more modern, creative and personalized designs, such as installations and settings.

4. Collaborate with Mortuaries and Cremation Service Providers

Build relationships with local mortuaries and cremation service providers, making them aware of your knowledge of the latest types of services people are requesting and your shop’s ability to create appropriate floral designs for them. This can lead to referrals and recommendations. And, although it’s rather old-school but still standard practice in some areas, consider creating a referral program where funeral homes can earn a commission for recommending your services and even selling floral items to their customers.

5. Provide Easy Ordering and Delivery

Make the ordering process as simple and stress-free as possible, understanding that customers will likely be under emotional strain. Create a dedicated area for sympathy consultations that is private and quiet. Don’t use your wedding consultation area; that mixes emotions and does not project the image that your shop is the authority in your area on sympathy flowers. Also, offer (and publicize) reliable and timely and delivery services that are as custom as your designs, including moving floral tributes from location to location—such as from the site of the service to the cemetery, the reception or celebration venue, or the family’s home—if a customer desires.

6. Offer Product and Service Packages

Consider offering sympathy flower packages that include multiple arrangements for different aspects of the service (e.g., one for the casket, one for the altar, and one for the family). For those seeking more modern options, bundle personalized flower arrangements for a cremation urn and memory table with creative specialized services—which you can offer through your store or contract out—such as planting a tree or flower seeds (that are given to guests at the service) or releases of balloons, paper luminaria lanterns, paper boats or even live doves. Imaginative options are endless these days.

7. Share Educational Content

Create blog posts and/or social media content that educates customers about the meaning of different flowers, appropriate choices for sympathy arrangements, and how flowers can express condolences. Showcase your knowledge of the latest trends in funeral services industry, and provide guidance on what to send for today’s various types of services.

8. Promote on Social Media

Use social media to gently promote your sympathy flower offerings. Share testimonials from satisfied customers and images of tasteful arrangements. Created targeted posts that reach people who may be searching for sympathy flowers or related services.