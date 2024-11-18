Verdissimo has recently introduced Flat and Pole “fire-rated” mosses. This makes the mosses unique products, setting a new standard for safety and elegance in decoration while maintaining their vibrant natural green color.

Preserved flower and plants producer introduces “fire-rated” mosses

Safety and beauty

According to Verdissimo, a producer of preserved flowers and plants, the demand for safety and beauty is steadily increasing. “Designers, architects, and decorators are on a quest for the perfect balance, where every element works together in an ecosystem that fosters a harmonious and more secure space. This journey has sparked innovative solutions that not only elevate aesthetics but also prioritize safer environments for everyone who interacts with these spaces,” states the Verdissimo team. In this context, Verdissimo has recently introduced Flat and Pole “fire-rated” mosses. “These products not only meet the growing demand for safer solutions but do so without compromising on elegance.”

Certified products

Verdissimo states that the mosses are a “significant breakthrough for the market” as the mosses are B-s1, d0 classified, and meet the European Union’s UNE-EN 13501-1:2019 standard. “The B-s1, d0 certification guarantees that these mosses have been meticulously tested in high-quality laboratories, ensuring minimal contribution to fire (B), low smoke release (s1), and completely free from flammable dropping (d0). This certification allows for the use of a preserved product in building and construction elements that require a high level of protection. This makes the mosses unique products, setting a new standard for safety and elegance in decoration while maintaining their vibrant natural green color,” explains Ole Faarbaek, CEO of Verdissimo.

Flat moss and Pole moss

Verdissimo offers both Flat moss and Pole moss, which have their own, different characteristics. “Flat Moss serves as a lush green canvas, making them more serene and comfortable. Its aesthetic is ideal for settings where calm and elegance are essential, such as high-end restaurants and modern offices. In contrast, the Pole Moss bursts with visual energy. Its rounded, three-dimensional form creates a surprisingly elegant focal point, perfect for lobbies and relaxation areas.” However, at Verdissimo they find that the two mosses are ideally combined together. “Flat Moss, with its serene elegance, seamlessly intertwining with the vibrant volume of Pole Moss. Together, they create inviting atmospheres thatelevate any environment to new heights of sophistication and allure,” says Ole Faarbaek.

Verdissimo’s IFTF stand

Verdissimo will presented the mosses at the the International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF), which took place from 5-7 November in Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands.

