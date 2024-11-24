Over the past 30 years, the company has established itself as a premier supplier of fresh-cut flowers, foliage, garlands, wreaths, and bouquets across the U.S. and Canada.

Florabundance – A Premier North American Wholesale Flowers Supplier

A flower wholesaler taking the U.S flower wholesale scene by storm and transforming its operatives with unique approaches.

Florabundance has become a trusted name in the wholesale floral industry, known for exceptional quality and service. Over the past 30 years, the company has established itself as a premier supplier of fresh-cut flowers, foliage, garlands, wreaths, and bouquets across the U.S. and Canada.

Through strategic partnerships with growers in California, the U.S., Holland, Colombia, Ecuador, and beyond, Florabundance ensures a consistent, year-round supply of premium flowers and foliage. Its inspiring journey reflects a steadfast commitment to supporting florists, designers, and event professionals with unparalleled offerings. Learn more about Florabundance’s really interesting — and inspiring — story!

