Atlanta Market Winter 2023

Source: IMC Press Release

ATLANTA – November 3, 2022 – The nation’s most comprehensive gift marketplace – Atlanta Market – continues its growth acceleration into 2023 with some 23 showroom updates refreshing its 700+ showrooms for the January 10-16 Market at AmericasMart Atlanta. Beyond the 13 new showrooms, nine expansions and one relocation, significant renewals from top brands and sales agencies further strengthen the gift collection at International Market Centers’ (IMC) first market of 2023.

“The Winter Atlanta Market, with more gift product than anywhere else, is the jumpstart of the 2023 retail year,” said Scott Eckman, IMC executive vice president, chief revenue officer. “With significant new resources and investment from existing exhibitors it also leads in innovation with the promise of unmatched fresh and new ideas and merchandise.”

New Resources in General Gift and Specialty Categories

Buyers can explore new gift and lifestyle introductions on 19 floors in all three AmericasMart buildings. In addition to general gift brands found throughout the showroom collection, dedicated neighborhoods offer easy category sourcing. Primarily, gourmet and tabletop is in Building 2, Floors 8-9; juvenile is in Children’s World in Building 3, Floor 13; outdoor living is in Building 2, Floor 9-10; and seasonal/ holiday is in Building 1, Floors 16-20.

Twelve updates to the general gift offerings bring more apparel, accessories, décor and toys to the Atlanta Market gift mix. Six new showrooms are: Crab & Cleek (canvas totes), Duo Threads (sorority, gameday and holiday apparel and gifts), EMI Sportswear(souvenir resort apparel), Fire & Pine (American-made, one-of-a-kind burnt wooden maps), FORNASH (jewelry and accessories), Trvl Design by ID Accessories (travel bags). Five expansions are: Chive, Inc. (vases), Enchanted Moments (representing 90 toy and gift lines), Lazy One (pajamas, robes, slippers and more for the whole family), TAG (seasonal décor and everyday home fashion décor and basics) and Toys South(representing 44 premier gift and toy lines). One relocation is Maison Berger Paris(fragrance lamps).

Atlanta Market’s seasonal / holiday collection – the most showroom offerings in United States – features eight updates ranging from decorating elements to ready-to-sell holiday décor for its most important market of the year. Six new showrooms are: DFW Vases(glass vases), Goodwill M + G (seasonal decorations and accessories from Belgium), Lion Ribbon (decorative ribbon made in the USA), Seasonal, LLC (holiday decor), Tree Buddees (humorous ornaments and faux trees) and Universal Statues, LLC (holiday display elements). Two expansions are Koopman International Atlanta (seasonal holiday decorations, home decor, giftware, housewares and toys from the Netherlands) and Stony Creek (decorative lighted glass).

Updates to the celebrated gourmet, tabletop and housewares collection highlight the strength of Atlanta Market’s fine dinnerware, glassware and serveware offerings. One new showroom is Jay Imports Company, Inc. (fine and casual dinnerware, crystal stemware and giftware, and decorative accessories). Two high-end tabletop brands expand their presence this January: LSA International (contemporary handmade glass tabletop) and Rosenthal Sambonet USA (luxury tabletop).

Commitment to Atlanta Market

Throughout the gift collection, brands are recommitting to Atlanta Market in 2023. Three brands have remodeled their showrooms with fresh, new looks: Bey-Berk International(executive gift products for the home and office) and the combined space for Hearthside Collection / Col House Designs (primitive décor). Some 33 renewals are found across the general gift, outdoor gift, gourmet and tabletop and seasonal neighborhoods: Amazing Green, Art Floral Trading, Avanti Press, Bearington, Candle Warmers, Creative Gifts, Egyptian Museum, E&S Pets, Fairhope Favorites, Fancy Home Products, Ganz, Haute Diggity Dog, Holiday Tins & Containers, Kaemingk International, Lakegirl, Lifeguard Press, Michael Aram, Mint, NaturalStar Inc., R. Squared/ Zrike, RAZ Imports, S.N.K. Enterprises, SHISHI, Stonewall Kitchen, The Butler Group, The Packaging Source, Three Kings Gifts, Tizo Design, Unlimited Containers, Vermont Christmas/Earthwood, Werner Frank, Wind River Chimes and Youngs.

Adding to the permanent showroom collection are hundreds of temporary exhibitors showing gift product in 30 categories. Atlanta Market’s 1,100+ temporary exhibits present artisan products, apparel, children’s, gourmet, jewelry, outdoor living, stationery, spa products, tabletop and more, January 11-15, 2023. The full list of exhibitors is searchable at AtlantaMarket.com.

Atlanta Market is the industry’s premier gift, décor and lifestyle market. Housing the nation’s largest gift product mix complemented by a broad selection of home décor, it features more than 8,000 brands across all categories. Held semi-annually at AmericasMart Atlanta, Atlanta Market attracts retailers and designers from every U.S. state and more than 60 countries. For more information, visit AtlantaMarket.com.

About International Market Centers: International Market Centers (IMC) serves as the center of commerce for the wholesale furniture, gift, home decor and apparel industries. With more than 20 million square feet of premium wholesale showroom space in High Point, N.C., Las Vegas and Atlanta, IMC has more than 60 years of relationships and experience creating scalable business platforms for wholesale commerce. With the launch of IMC’s Digital Innovations division and the Juniper suite of digital sales and marketing solutions and B2B ecommerce marketplace, IMC now provides the only omnichannel sales and marketing platform that seamlessly connects physical and digital wholesale commerce. www.imcenters.com.