Carpinteria, CA – Florabundance, a leading wholesale flower distributor, proudly announces its 30th anniversary with a community-focused celebration featuring large outdoor floral installations. The event, titled “Petals of Appreciation” will take place in high foot traffic areas in Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, and Santa Barbara July 27, 2024.

Florabundance has been a cornerstone of the floral industry for three decades, providing exceptional flowers and service to florists and designers nationwide. To mark this milestone, Florabundance is teaming up with American flower growers and volunteer designers, who are also cherished customers, to create stunning floral displays that will captivate the public and celebrate the beauty and joy of fresh cut flowers.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 30 years of Florabundance by giving back to the community that has supported us for so long,” said Joost Bongaerts, owner of Florabundance. “This event is our way of saying thank you and raising awareness about the incredible benefits of buying and receiving fresh cut flowers.”

The floral installations will not only beautify the areas but also serve an educational purpose, highlighting the importance of the flower industry and encouraging the public to support local growers. Following the event, all flowers used in the installations will be donated to the Dream Foundation Flower Empower program, ensuring that these beautiful arrangements continue to spread joy.

Event Details:

• Date: July 27, 2024

• Locations: Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, and Santa Barbara

• Activities: Large outdoor floral installations, community engagement opportunities

• Flower Stems Giveaway: Florabundance invites everyone to join in this celebration, explore the stunning floral artistry, and learn more about the positive impact of fresh flowers on our lives and ThatFlowerFeeling national ad campaign.

About Florabundance:

Founded in 1994, Florabundance has grown to become one of the premier wholesalers in the United States. With a commitment to quality and service, Florabundance offers a wide variety of fresh cut flowers, sourced from top American flower farms and flower growers around the world. For more information, visit www.florabundance.com.

About Dream Foundation Flower Empower: The Flower Empower program, part of the Dream Foundation, delivers beautiful bouquets, fresh cookies, fine chocolates, and handmade cards to people in need. For more information, visit www.dreamfoundation.org.

About That Flower Feeling: That Flower Feeling is a national floral marketing initiative established in 2021 by CalFlowers, dedicated to increasing floral consumption across the US through a consumer direct marketing campaign where flowers are promoted in everyday self-care routines. By evoking “that flower feeling,” the initiative seeks to spread the joy and impact of flowers on a weekly & daily basis, ultimately benefiting the entire floral industry by increasing demand for non-holiday sales. For more information visit https://thatflowerfeeling.org/