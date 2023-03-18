In these free webinars, nationally recognized researchers, hosts, and speakers offer ‘how-to’ advice based on AFE-funded and other research projects to help the industry navigate through ever-changing growing challenges.

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has released the full lineup for the 2023 monthly Grow Pro Webinar Series. In these free webinars, nationally recognized researchers, hosts, and speakers offer ‘how-to’ advice based on AFE-funded and other research projects to help the industry navigate through ever-changing growing challenges.



Since May 2021, AFE has hosted these webinars each month. The topics are current and offer long-term opportunities for growers to focus on increased profit, greater sustainability, and improved labor efficiency. In addition, each session features a live Q&A discussion with industry experts.



The series is provided free-of-charge and open to all, thanks to AFE’s generous sponsors. In addition, each webinar is recorded and posted to AFE’s YouTube where they can be accessed 24/7. Viewers can subscribe to get notified when each webinar is posted.



Learn more & register for webinars at https://endowment.org/growpro.





“The feedback received on these educational training sessions has been overwhelmingly positive. The research findings are directly impactful to industry businesses and can be implemented immediately,” noted Dr. Terril Nell, AFE’s Research Director.



Here’s some direct industry feedback collected through anonymous surveys at the end of each session showing the impact of this series:

“I use these webinars for training new employees. Thank you for the to-the-point presentation of the basics!”



“Very organized and clear. I appreciate the time use as well, I was able to watch the whole presentation on my lunch break.”



“Great information. Been in this business over 30 years, never propagated only finished and found this highly enlightening. Never stop learning!”



“Thank you for organizing these wonderful webinars, so informative! Looking forward to more topics in the near future!”



Current Status and Recommendations for Soilless Growing Media

Tuesday, March 21st, 1:00 pm (EST)

Speaker: Dr. Brian Jackson, NC State University

Moderator: Karen Schneck, Scotts Miracle-Gro



The growing media industry continues to face many challenges that can impact growers. Dr. Jackson will give the latest updates on the current geopolitical and regulatory status of different media and media components, insights on new materials and methods that are being researched and used in production, and what growers need to know when selecting a growing media. Register