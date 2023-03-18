During the week between March 13 and 17, Colombia celebrates Dianthus Week, organized by 9 breeders who will open their showcases to receive visits from local and foreign buyers and flower growers who will be able to learn about the new carnation varieties setting the trend for the coming season.

A must for carnation producers, breeders, and buyers

During the week between March 13 and 17, Colombia will celebrate the Dianthus Week, organized by 9 breeders who will open their showcases to receive visits from local and foreign buyers and flower growers who will be able to learn about the new carnation varieties setting the trend for the coming season.

Bogotá, 2023. The texture, color, and shapes of carnations, plus the impressive results obtained by the breeders creating new varieties constitute the cornerstone of the Dianthus Week Colombia 2023.

Augusto Solano, CEO of Asocolflores, the Colombian Association of Flower Exporters, states: “This is an extremely important event for the global carnation market. It allows us to demonstrate the progress that these companies have achieved thanks to their innovation and thus be at the forefront of trends demanded by international buyers. In this way, we will consolidate −for the international community− the reasons for being the main carnation producers and exporters worldwide”.

The event, which will be held in the location of Cundinamarca, has the participation of nine local and foreign breeders plus the support of Asocolflores. For the second time around, this live event will bring together producers, breeders, and buyers from Colombia, Korea, the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, and others.

Through a live experience, participants can become acquainted first-hand with the new varieties by visiting the top breeder farms that produce the most beautiful and best quality carnations around the world.

Approximately 20 years ago, Colombia improved cut-flower transportation conditions and started its own local hybridization process to obtain carnation varieties using an innovative process which has given rise, in the last decade, to flowers with a whole new palette of colors and an explosion of unrivalled tones that last longer in a flower vase.

Between January and November 2022, around US$255 million in carnations were exported to different locations around the world. This figure is represented in over 46 thousand tons and around 1,550 million stems,

consolidating carnations as the second most exported cut-flower species produced in Colombia. This figure represents a growth of 13% in value and 16% in volume, when compared with the period January to November 2021.

Colombia has 8,900 hectares planted in flowers for export; 12% of which are carnations. The main export market for carnations is the United States with a share of 43% in volume, followed by Japan with 16%, Holland with 11%, and Poland and Spain with 6% and 5%, respectively.

The breeders that organize this prominent event are:

· Ball (USA)

· Breier Cross (Israel)

· Danziger (Israel)

· Dümmen Orange (Holland)

· HilderdaFlorist Colombia

· Propagar Plantas (Colombia)

· Santamaría (Italy)

· SB Talee (Colombia)

· Selecta (Germany)